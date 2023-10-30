Item 8.01 Other Events.

On October 23, 2023, the underwriters of Know Labs, Inc.'s (the "Company") previously announced offering of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock") (the "Offering"), partially exercised their over-allotment option under the Underwriting Agreement by and between the Company and the underwriters dated September 26, 2023, electing to purchase an additional 883,061 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price to the public of $0.25 per share. The partial exercise of the over-allotment option closed on October 26, 2023. After giving effect to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of shares of common stock sold by the Company in the Offering increased to 28,883,061 shares. The Company also issued additional warrants to the Representatives (as defined in the Underwriting Agreement) to purchase an aggregate of 61,814 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.25 per share, subject to adjustments, with the same terms as the warrants issued in connection with the initial closing of the Offering.