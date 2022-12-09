Know Labs : Private Placement - Form 8-K

knwn_8k.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 9, 2022 (December 7, 2022)

KNOW LABS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities; Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

Senior Secured Convertible Redeemable Notes

On December 7, 2022, the Company approved the Amendments below to the senior secured convertible redeemable notes with Ronald P. Erickson and/or entities with which he is affiliated, extending the due dates to January 30, 2023.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit 10.1 Amendment 8 dated December 7, 2022 to Convertible Redeemable Promissory Note dated January 31, 2018, by and between Know Labs, Inc. and J3E2A2Z LP. Filed herewith. 10.2 Amendment 8 dated December 7, 2022 to Convertible Redeemable Promissory Note dated January 31, 2018, by and between Know Labs, Inc. and J3E2A2Z LP. Filed herewith. 104 Coverage Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

