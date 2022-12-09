Advanced search
Know Labs : Private Placement - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 04:53pm EST
knwn_8k.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 9, 2022 (December 7, 2022)

KNOW LABS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

001-37479

90-0273142

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

500 Union Street, Suite 810, Seattle, Washington

98101

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(206) 903-1351

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

________________________________________________

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001

KNW

NYSE American LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging Growth Company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities; Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

Senior Secured Convertible Redeemable Notes

On December 7, 2022, the Company approved the Amendments below to the senior secured convertible redeemable notes with Ronald P. Erickson and/or entities with which he is affiliated, extending the due dates to January 30, 2023.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description of Exhibit

10.1

Amendment 8 dated December 7, 2022 to Convertible Redeemable Promissory Note dated January 31, 2018, by and between Know Labs, Inc. and J3E2A2Z LP. Filed herewith.

10.2

Amendment 8 dated December 7, 2022 to Convertible Redeemable Promissory Note dated January 31, 2018, by and between Know Labs, Inc. and J3E2A2Z LP. Filed herewith.

104

Coverage Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 9, 2022

KNOW LABS, INC.

/s/ Ronald P. Erickson

Name: Ronald P. Erickson

Title: Chairman of the Board

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Know Labs Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 21:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
