  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  KnowBe4, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KNBE   US49926T1043

KNOWBE4, INC.

(KNBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32 2022-10-31 am EDT
24.62 USD   -0.22%
09:14aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against KnowBe4, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
10/26Insider Sell: KnowBe4
MT
10/18Cowen Downgrades KnowBe4 to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
Summary 
Summary

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against KnowBe4, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/31/2022 | 09:14am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in KnowBe4, Inc. (“KnowBe4” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KNBE) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management in connection with the Company’s agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners ("Vista").

The investigation focuses on determining if the KnowBe4 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Vista is underpaying for the Company.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 334 M - -
Net income 2022 9,90 M - -
Net cash 2022 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 434x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 344 M 4 344 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 366
Free-Float 43,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stu Sjouwerman Chief Executive Officer
Lars Letonoff Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Robert Francis Reich Chief Financial Officer
Kara Wilson Independent Director
Kevin M. Klausmeyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOWBE4, INC.7.54%4 344
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.9.67%16 031
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-35.60%7 028
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-46.53%2 685
DARKTRACE PLC-16.35%2 672
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-43.05%1 383