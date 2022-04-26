Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. KnowBe4, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNBE   US49926T1043

KNOWBE4, INC.

(KNBE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
23.21 USD   -3.37%
05:54pKnowBe4 Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
05:54pKnowBe4 Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04/25KNOWBE4 : Announces Winners of the 2022 Sharky Awards
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KnowBe4 Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/26/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it expects to release financial results for its first quarter of 2022 before market on May 10, 2022. KnowBe4 will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s Investor Relations Website prior to the conference call, and the archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call. The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

When: May 10, 2022
Time: 8:30 am ET
Conference Call: (888) 350-3846 (US/Canada Toll Free) or (646) 960-0251
Conference ID: 2935805
Webcast: https://investors.knowbe4.com/investor-relations

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 47,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Contact
Investor Relations Contact
KnowBe4, Inc.
Ken Talanian
ir@knowbe4.com

Public Relations Contact
KnowBe4, Inc
Kathy Wattman        
pr@knowbe4.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about KNOWBE4, INC.
05:54pKnowBe4 Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
05:54pKnowBe4 Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04/25KNOWBE4 : Announces Winners of the 2022 Sharky Awards
PU
04/21KNOWBE4 : Announces 2022 Americas Partner Program Award Winners
PU
04/20TRANSCRIPT : KnowBe4, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
04/20KNOWBE4 : Analyst Day 2022 Presentation
PU
04/19MOBILE DIVERSITY : the security of mobility
AQ
04/19MOBILE DIVERSITY : the security of mobility It has become critical for companies to secure..
AQ
04/15KNOWBE4 : APAC IT Decision-Makers Woefully Underprepared for Cyber Risks
PU
04/11KNOWBE4 : Top Cybersecurity Professionals to Cover Awareness, Behavior and Culture at KB4-..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNOWBE4, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 330 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -567x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 199 M 4 199 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 366
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart KNOWBE4, INC.
Duration : Period :
KnowBe4, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOWBE4, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,02 $
Average target price 31,25 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stu Sjouwerman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Letonoff Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Robert Francis Reich Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Watzinger Independent Director
Kara Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOWBE4, INC.4.71%4 199
AVAST PLC-8.60%7 343
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-54.45%5 657
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-34.94%3 489
DARKTRACE PLC-1.00%3 417
MAGNET FORENSICS INC.-23.40%805