KnowBe4 : Launches Contest for The Biggest Fan of Popular Series “The Inside Man”

KnowBe4 kicks off social media contest in preparation of the launch of season four to find the biggest fan of "The Inside Man" security awareness training series, contest ends January 13, 2022

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new social media contest in search of the biggest fan of KnowBe4's popular security awareness training series "The Inside Man".

KnowBe4's The Biggest Fan of "The Inside Man" contest has kicked off and is in search of original and creative social media posts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Spiceworks about "The Inside Man" that must use the hash tag #KnowBe4IMBiggestFan. The winner must reside in the United States or Canada and will receive one airline ticket and hotel accommodations for the world premiere of "The Inside Man" Season 4 on February 2, 2022 in Clearwater, Florida, USA. The contest will close on January 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Specific terms and conditions for the contest are available at https://www.knowbe4.com/inside-man-contest-terms-conditions?hs_preview=KTAyqOVK-62168844351.

"'The Inside Man' is one of the most popular security awareness training series that KnowBe4 offers its customers," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "This social media contest will be such a fun way to find the biggest fan leading up to the exciting launch of season four of the series. The winner will receive the opportunity to come to Florida for the premiere, walk the red carpet and get a sneak peek at the new season of the series."

"The Inside Man" is a custom, network-quality video series, with three seasons (soon to be four), created by Twist & Shout Communications, a KnowBe4 company. The series is about an IT security analyst starting a new job where no one suspects he is already inside their most secure systems or that sinister forces are pulling his strings. The KnowBe4 series delivers an entertaining, movie-like experience with a compelling story that will engage users and create fans. From social engineering to passwords, to social media and travel, "The Inside Man" reveals how easy it can be for an outsider to penetrate an organization's security controls and network. And, more importantly, it wrestles with the human cost of cybercrime.

For more information on "The Inside Man" series, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/inside-man.





