    KNBE   US49926T1043

KNOWBE4, INC.

(KNBE)
KnowBe4 : Named Number One Place Where Women Want to Work by #GirlsClub for Second Consecutive Year

12/14/2021 | 10:08am EST
KnowBe4 Named Number One Place Where Women Want to Work by #GirlsClub for Second Consecutive Year
TAMPA BAY, FL
14 Dec

KnowBe4 recognized for paid maternity leave benefits, support for working mothers and ongoing professional development opportunities

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has been named the number one place where women want to work by #GirlsClub for the second consecutive year.

KnowBe4 was recognized for the incredible benefits it offers women, including fully paid parental leave as well as support groups for working mothers and women in technology. KnowBe4 also sponsors a Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship each year. Out of all the promotions within KnowBe4 in 2021 so far, 46% of them were women.

"KnowBe4 is a workplace where women can not only thrive, but advance significantly in their careers while working in a positive environment that is supportive of work/life balance," said Erika Lance, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. "We recently added new benefits for women this year, including fertility support and adoption assistance. We are thrilled to make the number one spot on the list for places where women want to work again this year because we believe that we support and encourage a diverse culture where women are able to continue to grow in their careers and accomplish their goals."

For a complete list of the Top 25 Places Where Women Want to Work, visit the #GirlsClub website at https://wearegirlsclub.com/2021-top-25-companies-where-women-want-to-work/.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

Disclaimer

KnowBe4 Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 244 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -206x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 003 M 4 003 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 296
Free-Float 19,9%
Managers and Directors
Stu Sjouwerman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Krish Venkataraman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Lars Letonoff Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Gerhard Watzinger Independent Director
Kara Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOWBE4, INC.0.00%4 003
MICROSOFT CORPORATION52.59%2 548 209
ADOBE INC.31.63%313 219
ORACLE CORPORATION55.96%269 421
SAP SE14.25%163 183
SERVICENOW, INC.19.17%130 529