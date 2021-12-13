Log in
    KNBE   US49926T1043

KNOWBE4, INC.

(KNBE)
  Report
KnowBe4 Releases Top 5 Cybersecurity Tips for the 2021 Holiday Season

12/13/2021 | 10:49am EST
Shopping scams, gift card payment requests and other dangerous tricks threaten to ruin the holiday season

Tampa Bay, FL, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has released a set of the top 5 cybersecurity tips to help protect end users against a variety of dangerous scams during the 2021 holiday season.

Every year, people fall victim to holiday scams. The FBI says that the two most popular holiday scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes. In a non-delivery scam, a buyer pays for goods or services they find online, but those items are never received. Conversely, a non-payment scam involves goods or services being shipped, but the seller is never paid. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s (IC3) 2020 report, non-payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than $265 million.

Here is a list of the Top 5 Cybersecurity Tips for the 2021 Holiday Season:

  1. If the price of a good or service seems too good to be true or if a high-demand or hard to get item becomes available on an unknown website, be very cautious.
  2. Always double check the seller’s online presence and reputation when making online purchases, especially if it is from a website you have never heard of.
  3. When paying for items, be careful of offers to accept gift cards that are for other stores as payment, and if paying for items with an online payment app such as PayPal, ensure that the method of payment offers the buyer protection.
  4. Ensure that you do not reuse passwords across different websites and use a password that is not easily guessable. Cybercriminals know that if they get one password, it is likely to work in other places. Password managers are a great tool for storing passwords safely.
  5. Enabling multi-factor authentication on email, shopping and social media accounts whenever possible is a positive extra step that end users can take to better protect their accounts.

“Nothing will rob a person of holiday cheer as fast as discovering that they have been scammed out of their hard-earned money,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Some of the best ways to stay safe during the holiday season are not even high tech in nature, making these tips easy for anyone to follow. Taking note of these five simple tips is a great way to ensure that everyone has a safe and secure holiday season.”

For more information on protecting against holiday scams, download KnowBe4’s 2021 Holiday Resource Kit: https://www.knowbe4.com/holiday-resource-kit.

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 244 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -201x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 909 M 3 909 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 296
Free-Float 19,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 22,81 $
Average target price 31,92 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stu Sjouwerman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Krish Venkataraman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Lars Letonoff Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Gerhard Watzinger Independent Director
Kara Wilson Independent Director
