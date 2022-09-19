KnowBe4 gets $4.22 billion go-private offer from Vista Equity Partners

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 Inc
said on Monday that Vista Equity Partners had offered to take it
private for $4.22 billion in cash, the latest sign of private
equity interest in a sector whose valuations have declined in
this year's downturn.
The offer of $24 per share represents a premium of nearly
39% to KnowBe4's closing price on Sept. 16. Its shares have lost
nearly a quarter of their value this year as of last close.
Private-equity firms have this year been taking advantage of
the fall in valuations of technology companies due to worries
over rising interest rates and an economic slowdown. The rise of
hybrid work has also made cybersecurity firms attractive
targets.
KnowBe4 provides security awareness training with simulated
phishing attacks on its platform. The company's focus on a
growing "must have" category from an enterprise perspective
makes it attractive, according to Cowen analysts.
KnowBe4, whose shares surged 25% in the morning hours on
Monday, said it had formed a special committee to review the
offer.
The bid from Vista comes amid a string of large investments
by the Austin, Texas-based fund this year. The firm has struck
21 deals so far including the $16.5-billion acquisition of cloud
services firm Citrix Systems in January, according to
investments tracker Tracxn.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)