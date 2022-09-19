Advanced search
    KNBE   US49926T1043

KNOWBE4, INC.

(KNBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07 2022-09-19 am EDT
22.09 USD   +27.69%
KnowBe4 gets $4.22 billion go-private offer from Vista Equity Partners

09/19/2022 | 10:29am EDT
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 Inc said on Monday that Vista Equity Partners had offered to take it private for $4.22 billion in cash, the latest sign of private equity interest in a sector whose valuations have declined in this year's downturn.

The offer of $24 per share represents a premium of nearly 39% to KnowBe4's closing price on Sept. 16. Its shares have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year as of last close.

Private-equity firms have this year been taking advantage of the fall in valuations of technology companies due to worries over rising interest rates and an economic slowdown. The rise of hybrid work has also made cybersecurity firms attractive targets.

KnowBe4 provides security awareness training with simulated phishing attacks on its platform. The company's focus on a growing "must have" category from an enterprise perspective makes it attractive, according to Cowen analysts.

KnowBe4, whose shares surged 25% in the morning hours on Monday, said it had formed a special committee to review the offer.

The bid from Vista comes amid a string of large investments by the Austin, Texas-based fund this year. The firm has struck 21 deals so far including the $16.5-billion acquisition of cloud services firm Citrix Systems in January, according to investments tracker Tracxn. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. 0.04% 103.57 Delayed Quote.9.45%
KNOWBE4, INC. 27.49% 22.01 Delayed Quote.-24.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 334 M - -
Net income 2022 9,90 M - -
Net cash 2022 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 304x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 040 M 3 040 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,04x
EV / Sales 2023 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 366
Free-Float 43,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,30 $
Average target price 24,04 $
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stu Sjouwerman Chief Executive Officer
Lars Letonoff Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Robert Francis Reich Chief Financial Officer
Kara Wilson Independent Director
Kevin M. Klausmeyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOWBE4, INC.-24.59%3 040
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-37.60%7 085
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-35.70%3 306
DARKTRACE PLC-15.83%2 650
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-50.15%1 256
BEIJING INFOSEC TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-6.81%778