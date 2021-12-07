KnowBe4 : to Offer $10,000 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship and (ISC)2 Certification Education Package

KnowBe4 partners with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to bolster women in cybersecurity for the third consecutive year

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it is partnering with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, the charitable foundation of (ISC)², to launch a Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship for the third consecutive year.

The KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship will offer $10,000 to be applied to tuition, fees, books and required electronics for the recipient. An (ISC)2 Certification Education Package that includes a certification exam voucher, a study course and other materials, practice exams and one year of membership dues paid is also part of this scholarship program. The application period will close on Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

"KnowBe4's international team comes together from a wide array of demographics and backgrounds, and we are excited to offer this scholarship, once again, to help further support women in the cybersecurity industry," said Kelly Barrena, VP of Global Talent Brand & Outreach, KnowBe4. "We want to continue building women up and giving them new resources to enter this growing industry. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education to offer this scholarship to a deserving applicant.

"The KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship legacy can make a significant difference in an individual's academic career, providing resources for them to focus on their studies and develop their skill set," said Tara Wisniewski, EVP of advocacy, global markets and member engagement, (ISC)². "In partnership with KnowBe4, (ISC)² is dedicated to providing more opportunities for women to pursue a rewarding career in cybersecurity. Women bring fresh perspectives to solving complex cybersecurity challenges and are essential to closing the Cybersecurity Workforce Gap of 2.72 million professionals."

For more information on and to apply for the KnowBe4 Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship program administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, visit https://iamcybersafe.org/s/knowbe4-womens-cyber-scholarships-.





About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.orgto learn more.