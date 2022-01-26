New KnowBe4 Feature Enables Peer Comparisons With Security Culture Benchmark

Organizations can now compare their security culture score with others

Tampa Bay, FL, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a new Industry Benchmark feature that allows organizations to compare their security culture with others in their industry, creating an opportunity to evaluate key information around security culture with meaningful data. This feature is available via benchmark comparison data for KnowBe4’s Security Culture Survey (SCS).

KnowBe4’s science-based SCS helps security professionals tailor training to address proficiency gaps and weaknesses, as well as monitor the impact that their security awareness training program has on improving their users’ knowledge and sentiment to security awareness over time. The SCS provides an overview of the seven dimensions that make up an organization’s security culture and an overall security culture score for the organization. SCS Benchmarking can be utilized to track how an organization’s culture changes over time relative to a specific industry.

“This new feature provides our customers with the ability to discover how their security culture stacks up across the seven security culture dimensions from their baseline assessment compared to an all-industry average or their specific industry,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “It will allow for further analysis, awareness and proficiency when it comes to assessing an organization’s overall security culture. KnowBe4 is advancing its capabilities related to security culture to help enhance our customers’ security posture.”

Within the KnowBe4 console, an organization’s SCS scores can be viewed alongside the Phish-prone™ percentage and Security Awareness Proficiency Assessment (SAPA) scores in that particular industry or against the aggregate of all industries. The new SCS comparison data is available to KnowBe4 customers across all training subscription levels.

For more information about KnowBe4’s new Industry Benchmarking feature, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/user-assessments.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.