    KNBE   US49926T1043

KNOWBE4, INC.

(KNBE)
03/15 12:26:43 pm
18.23 USD   +3.96%
12:05pNew KnowBe4 Report Emphasizes Its Value Proposition for Cybersecurity, DE&I and Sustainability
GL
03/11KnowBe4 Appoints Robert Reich as CFO
MT
03/10KnowBe4 Announces Management Changes
CI
New KnowBe4 Report Emphasizes Its Value Proposition for Cybersecurity, DE&I and Sustainability

03/15/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
KnowBe4 releases Purpose Report for fiscal year 2021

Tampa Bay, FL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has released the Purpose Report for fiscal year 2021 to emphasize its value proposition for cybersecurity, diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainability.

KnowBe4’s Purpose Report focuses on the organization’s environmental, social and governance impacts. The goal at the organization is a culture with a collective mindset that will positively impact KnowBe4’s communities throughout the world. KnowBe4 celebrates creativity, innovation and increased performance that comes from an inclusive and diverse workplace culture. As a leader in human-centric cybersecurity, KnowBe4 looks to the experts when aligning sustainability goals. The United Nations Sustainability Development Goals, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Principles for Responsible Investment are just a few of the entities that KnowBe4 follows for guidance.

“KnowBe4’s has a culture of extreme ownership, and that culture extends into the actions we take as an organization to build a better world,” Erika Lance, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. “We invest in the environment, build up our communities, and act with a code of ethics. We all live in this world together, and we want to make sure that everything we do – from the products we sell to the fresh produce we stock our break rooms with – is all making a positive impact on our employees and our world.”

To download the KnowBe4 Purpose Report, visit www.knowbe4.com/esg.

 

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 47,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 330 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -413x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 062 M 3 062 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,29x
EV / Sales 2023 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 366
Free-Float 40,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,53 $
Average target price 31,25 $
Spread / Average Target 78,3%
Managers and Directors
Stu Sjouwerman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Letonoff Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Robert Francis Reich Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Watzinger Independent Director
Kara Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOWBE4, INC.-23.58%3 062
DARKTRACE PLC7.14%3 799
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-35.53%3 432
COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.-32.87%705
TELOS CORPORATION-36.51%654
NFORCE SECURE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.57%85