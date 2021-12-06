Knowit : Experience in partnership with Avinor

Published 06 Dec 2021

Norway's largest airport owner, Avinor, is choosing Knowit Experience as its new partner. Experience will shape and support Avinor with advertising agency services and be a strategic partner in branding consultancy.

In the three-year partnership, which begins at the turn of the year, Knowit Experience will be Avinor's strategic partner, where we will contribute with creative concepts and outlets to build and strengthen Avinor's brand and drive their sales activities. The agreement also encompasses B2B marketing to airlines and marketing activities at the international level.

"It is fantastic to get this confidence from Avinor, a client we know well from past collaborations. We look forward to helping to connect Norway to the rest of the world," says Anders Aunbu, strategic advisor and client manager at Knowit Experience.

The competition has been fierce, with many agencies performing impressively, but Knowit Experience was ultimately the winner.

"Knowit's offer was the strongest one. They have shown that they have high and relevant competence in all the areas where we operate, with a strong understanding of Avinor's challenges. They have also composed a good team to assist Avinor's departments and airports. We look forward to initiating the collaboration and tackling tasks and challenges together," says Cathrine Framholt, marketing and communications manager at Avinor.

Fredrik Ekerhovd, CEO of Knowit Experience in the Nordic region, says that the combination of strong creators and professional breadth was an important factor behind the company being chosen for the Avinor contract.

"In the future, digital service development and innovation will be crucial, alongside communication. The customer experience is central and service development will be central for organizations like Avinor. The players that focus on transforming customer experiences and service development into well-designed communication and branding concepts will win," says Fredrik.