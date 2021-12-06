Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Knowit AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNOW   SE0000421273

KNOWIT AB (PUBL)

(KNOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/06 03:48:35 am
350.75 SEK   -0.21%
03:32aKNOWIT : Experience in partnership with Avinor
PU
12/02KNOWIT : a Nordic winner in AWS partner awards
PU
12/02KNOWIT : charity campaign donated hundreds of children's software testing books
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knowit : Experience in partnership with Avinor

12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Knowit Experience in partnership with Avinor Published 06 Dec 2021

Norway's largest airport owner, Avinor, is choosing Knowit Experience as its new partner. Experience will shape and support Avinor with advertising agency services and be a strategic partner in branding consultancy.

In the three-year partnership, which begins at the turn of the year, Knowit Experience will be Avinor's strategic partner, where we will contribute with creative concepts and outlets to build and strengthen Avinor's brand and drive their sales activities. The agreement also encompasses B2B marketing to airlines and marketing activities at the international level.

"It is fantastic to get this confidence from Avinor, a client we know well from past collaborations. We look forward to helping to connect Norway to the rest of the world," says Anders Aunbu, strategic advisor and client manager at Knowit Experience.

The competition has been fierce, with many agencies performing impressively, but Knowit Experience was ultimately the winner.

"Knowit's offer was the strongest one. They have shown that they have high and relevant competence in all the areas where we operate, with a strong understanding of Avinor's challenges. They have also composed a good team to assist Avinor's departments and airports. We look forward to initiating the collaboration and tackling tasks and challenges together," says Cathrine Framholt, marketing and communications manager at Avinor.

Fredrik Ekerhovd, CEO of Knowit Experience in the Nordic region, says that the combination of strong creators and professional breadth was an important factor behind the company being chosen for the Avinor contract.

"In the future, digital service development and innovation will be crucial, alongside communication. The customer experience is central and service development will be central for organizations like Avinor. The players that focus on transforming customer experiences and service development into well-designed communication and branding concepts will win," says Fredrik.

Disclaimer

Knowit AB published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
03:32aKNOWIT : Experience in partnership with Avinor
PU
12/02KNOWIT : a Nordic winner in AWS partner awards
PU
12/02KNOWIT : charity campaign donated hundreds of children's software testing books
PU
12/01TOP NEWS FROM RE : Invent keynotes
PU
11/29GOING TO AWS RE : Invent
PU
11/24KNOWIT : signs partnership with HashiCorp
PU
11/09Knowit chooses Mambu's cloud-based banking platform to meet the bank customers o...
PU
11/08Knowit the first Nordic company to join Digital with Purpose during COP26
PU
10/29Nomination Committee of Knowit AB
AQ
10/29Knowit AB Appoints Nomination Committee
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 839 M 528 M 528 M
Net income 2021 275 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net Debt 2021 3,55 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 9 634 M 1 052 M 1 051 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Knowit AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 351,50 SEK
Average target price 383,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Anders Bengt Wallentin President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie Björklund Chief Financial Officer
Jon Anders Risfelt Chairman
Camilla Monefeldt Kirstein Independent Director
Karin Viola Orback Pettersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOWIT AB (PUBL)13.80%1 052
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.5.80%35 721
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-14.57%9 966
OTSUKA CORPORATION-2.39%8 921
REPLY S.P.A.76.18%7 077
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.11.37%6 333