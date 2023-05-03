Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Knowit AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    KNOW   SE0000421273

KNOWIT AB (PUBL)

(KNOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:04:14 2023-05-03 am EDT
216.50 SEK   -7.28%
Knowit : Delårsrapportdata 2021-2023 (på engelska) (Excel)
PU
Knowit : Interim report data 2021-2023 (Excel)
PU
Knowit : Interim Report Knowit Q1 2023
PU
Knowit : Interim report data 2021-2023 (Excel)

05/03/2023 | 03:51am EDT
Consolidated income statement in summary
SEK, millions Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
Net sales 1,970.5 1,972.9 1,520.9 1,644.7 1,695.3 1,575.9 1,190.9 1,033.7 1,011.4
Operating costs -1,727.5 -1,752.6 -1,393.9 -1,473.6 -1,468.4 -1,367.2 -1,057.8 -938.7 -886.0
Depreciation of tangible fixed assets -45.8 -42.3 -37.0 -34.7 -34.8 -40.5 -38.6 -22.4 -22.1
EBITA 197.2 178.0 90.0 136.4 192.1 168.2 94.5 72.6 103.3
EBITA margin 10.0% 9.0% 5.9% 8.3% 11.3% 10.7% 7.9% 7.0% 10.2%
Amortization of intangible fixed assets -42.7 -46.4 -39.9 -31.8 -31.2 -35.9 -25.1 -7.1 -7.1
EBIT 154.5 131.6 50.1 104.6 160.9 132.3 69.4 65.5 96.2
Financial incomes 4.2 11.6 16.3 66.5 0.5 16.9 3.8 -0.2 4.5
Financial costs -25.4 -6.5 -29.2 -17.9 -4.8 -0.5 -7.1 -4.9 -5.7
RESULT AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS 133.3 136.7 37.2 153.2 156.6 148.7 66.1 60.4 95.0
Taxes -29.2 -17.7 -16.0 -22.9 -34.9 -22.9 -12.6 -17.2 -22.6
RESULT FOR THE PERIOD 104.1 119.0 21.2 130.3 121.7 125.8 53.5 43.2 72.4
Result for the period attributable to shareholders in Parent Company 99.8 118.0 19.0 129.0 119.0 128.0 52.8 40.9 68.8
Result for the period attributable to non-controlling interests' holdings 4.3 1.0 2.2 1.3 2.7 -2.2 0.7 2.3 3.6
BS
Consolidated balance sheet in summary
SEK, millions 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21
Assets
Intangible fixed assets 4,585.1 4,629.7 4,379.2 4,066.5 3,986.2 3,839.5 3,672.5 1,394.2 1,412.7
Tangible fixed assets 717.1 723.9 504.6 500.0 252.8 290.7 341.4 213.5 236.7
Financial fixed assets 10.3 11.4 10.8 6.7 18.5 17.0 18.2 15.2 15.7
Deferred tax assets 108.1 106.5 105.0 96.8 96.0 96.8 24.6 17.8 18.1
Current assets 1,682.6 1,636.5 1,586.2 1,470.5 1,445.7 1,240.0 1,231.1 873.5 845.7
Cash equivalents 444.6 497.6 638.5 715.9 722.8 851.4 792.4 1,100.6 704.4
TOTAL ASSETS 7,547.8 7,605.6 7,224.3 6,856.4 6,522.0 6,335.4 6,080.2 3,614.8 3,233.3
Equity and liabilities
Share capital 27.4 27.4 27.4 27.4 27.4 27.4 27.4 21.6 19.8
Other paid-in capital and provisions 2,945.1 2,976.1 2,920.5 2,888.6 2,883.1 2,832.0 3,079.3 716.1 791.3
Recognized profits, including profit for the year 1,286.6 1,183.0 1,181.5 1,167.6 1,142.4 1,025.3 622.3 1,330.3 894.6
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY 4,259.1 4,186.5 4,129.4 4,083.6 4,052.9 3,884.7 3,729.0 2,068.0 1,705.7
Non-controlling interests 24.6 21.2 7.5 0.2 10.3 7.7 12.6 11.8 18.9
TOTAL EQUITY 4,283.7 4,207.7 4,136.9 4,083.8 4,063.2 3,892.4 3,741.6 2,079.8 1,724.6
Long-term provisions 269.2 276.5 261.3 239.5 235.4 229.9 225.8 93.5 92.4
Interest-bearing long-term liabilities 1,184.7 1,303.3 1,259.7 1,080.6 298.5 286.3 326.5 244.9 326.1
Interest-bearing short-term liabilities 297.4 291.4 206.9 110.5 608.3 606.6 624.6 295.8 237.9
Other short-term liabilities 1,512.8 1,526.7 1,359.5 1,342.0 1,316.6 1,320.2 1,161.7 900.8 852.3
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 7,547.8 7,605.6 7,224.3 6,856.4 6,522.0 6,335.4 6,080.2 3,614.8 3,233.3
CFA
Consolidated cash flow analysis in summary
SEK, millions Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
Cash flow current operations before changes in working capital 146.1 250.1 74.0 99.5 110.0 214.5 125.1 65.5 107.5
Change in operating capital -39.6 69.3 -54.0 31.2 -104.8 52.8 -58.6 9.0 -53.0
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 106.5 319.4 20.0 130.7 5.2 267.3 66.5 74.5 54.5
Cash flow from investing activities -21.8 -233.8 -313.6 -99.3 -104.2 -169.9 -230.6 -1.8 -9.6
Cash flow from financing activities -138.7 -232.6 217.5 -42.4 -30.6 -34.6 -144.2 323.1 -17.7
CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD -54.0 -147.0 -76.1 -11.0 -129.6 62.8 -308.3 395.8 27.2
Opening balance at start of period 497.6 638.5 715.9 722.8 851.4 792.4 1,100.6 704.4 675.6
Exchange rate differences in cash equivalents 1.0 6.1 -1.3 4.1 1.0 -3.8 0.1 0.4 1.6
CLOSING BALANCE AT END OF PERIOD 444.6 497.6 638.5 715.9 722.8 851.4 792.4 1,100.6 704.4
Business area
Financial overview by business area
SEK, millions Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
SOLUTIONS
Net sales 1,091.5 1,120.9 894.8 932.7 976.0 902.2 692.8 615.0 597.6
EBITA 114.9 110.5 72.2 89.6 126.2 112.8 69.8 68.5 67.2
EBITA margin 10.5% 9.9% 8.1% 9.6% 12.9% 12.5% 10.1% 11.1% 11.2%
Numbers of employees at quarter end 1,910 1,931 1,921 1,720 1,717 1,750 1,785 1,314 1,312
EXPERIENCE
Net sales 447.0 431.9 338.7 401.5 413.2 365.6 270.8 333.3 337.2
EBITA 60.1 48.4 21.4 38.8 59.3 42.3 14.3 33.5 41.7
EBITA margin 13.4% 11.2% 6.3% 9.7% 14.3% 11.6% 5.3% 10.0% 12.4%
Numbers of employees at quarter end 987 1,000 1,002 960 959 929 934 875 868
CONNECTIVITY
Net sales 304.1 287.5 247.5 259.4 246.0 229.4 185.9 34.0 30.1
EBITA 34.8 34.7 29.0 25.4 29.4 25.3 17.1 3.2 2.7
EBITA margin 11.4% 12.1% 11.7% 9.8% 12.0% 11.0% 9.2% 9.4% 9.0%
Numbers of employees at quarter end 774 773 757 740 676 659 677 40 34
INSIGHT
Net sales 246.9 254.3 136.0 170.7 169.9 174.5 91.9 112.0 110.8
EBITA 26.5 32.7 -8.3 24.0 20.2 26.2 3.2 12.2 8.3
EBITA margin 10.7% 12.9% -6.1% 14.1% 11.9% 15.0% 3.5% 10.9% 7.5%
Numbers of employees at quarter end 544 553 482 370 376 389 350 282 282
Country
Financial overview by country
SEK, millions Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
SWEDEN
Net sales 892.4 906.2 663.6 808.8 832.0 858.9 609.9 530.5 521.9
EBITA 113.8 129.2 56.5 102.5 132.3 127.0 52.5 64.3 62.7
EBITA margin 12.8% 14.3% 8.5% 12.7% 15.9% 14.8% 8.6% 12.1% 12.0%
NORWAY
Net sales 574.9 587.3 471.1 507.6 543.8 442.2 352.9 412.5 398.2
EBITA 66.9 60.8 31.3 46.9 65.4 47.3 33.4 44.9 50.1
EBITA margin 11.6% 10.4% 6.6% 9.2% 12.0% 10.7% 9.5% 10.9% 12.6%
DANMARK
Net sales 235.4 232.0 190.1 128.8 125.9 91.6 79.6 41.3 41.9
EBITA 19.9 11.0 10.4 10.8 12.3 8.1 5.6 4.5 4.4
EBITA margin 8.5% 4.7% 5.4% 8.4% 9.8% 8.8% 7.0% 10.9% 10.5%
FINLAND
Net sales 200.4 185.9 137.9 146.8 143.5 139.1 108.5 45.5 45.2
EBITA 16.4 5.4 4.4 8.5 9.9 19.2 7.2 2.0 1.9
EBITA margin 8.2% 2.9% 3.2% 5.8% 6.9% 13.8% 6.6% 4.4% 4.2%
POLAND
Net sales 62.1 54.7 52.2 47.7 45.1 39.8 36.4 - -
EBITA 7.5 6.2 6.9 4.0 5.2 3.8 3.9 - -
EBITA margin 12.1% 11.3% 13.3% 8.4% 11.5% 9.5% 10.7% - -
Key figures
Performance measures
Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
Net sales, MSEK 1,970.5 1,972.9 1,520.9 1,644.7 1,695.3 1,575.9 1,190.9 1,033.7 1,011.4
Adj EBITA, MSEK 198.1 179.3 94.5 140.5 194.2 181.1 105.4 98.3 103.3
Adj EBITA margin, % 10.1% 9.1% 6.2% 8.5% 11.5% 11.5% 8.8% 9.5% 10.2%
EBITA, MSEK 197.2 178.0 90.0 136.4 192.1 168.2 94.5 72.6 103.3
EBITA margin, % 10.0% 9.0% 5.9% 8.3% 11.3% 10.7% 7.9% 7.0% 10.2%
EBIT, MSEK 154.5 131.6 50.1 104.6 160.9 132.3 69.4 65.5 96.2
Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK 3.64 4.31 0.69 4.71 4.34 4.67 1.93 2.03 3.49
Cash flow from operating activities, MSEK 106.5 319.4 20.0 130.7 5.2 267.3 66.5 74.5 54.5
Average number of employees 4,181.9 4,179.3 3,926.1 3,679.2 3,645.2 3,625.7 3,541.3 2,415.8 2,419.3
3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21
Equity ratio, % 56.8% 55.3% 57.3% 59.6% 62.3% 61.4% 61.5% 57.5% 53.3%
Number of employees at quarter end 4,377 4,410 4,315 3,933 3,871 3,849 3,857 2,549 2,534

Disclaimer

Knowit AB published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
