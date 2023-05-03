|
Knowit : Interim report data 2021-2023 (Excel)
PL
|
Consolidated income statement in summary
|
SEK, millions
|
Q1 2023
|
Q4 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
Net sales
|
1,970.5
|
1,972.9
|
1,520.9
|
1,644.7
|
1,695.3
|
1,575.9
|
1,190.9
|
1,033.7
|
1,011.4
|
Operating costs
|
-1,727.5
|
-1,752.6
|
-1,393.9
|
-1,473.6
|
-1,468.4
|
-1,367.2
|
-1,057.8
|
-938.7
|
-886.0
|
Depreciation of tangible fixed assets
|
-45.8
|
-42.3
|
-37.0
|
-34.7
|
-34.8
|
-40.5
|
-38.6
|
-22.4
|
-22.1
|
EBITA
|
197.2
|
178.0
|
90.0
|
136.4
|
192.1
|
168.2
|
94.5
|
72.6
|
103.3
|
EBITA margin
|
10.0%
|
9.0%
|
5.9%
|
8.3%
|
11.3%
|
10.7%
|
7.9%
|
7.0%
|
10.2%
|
Amortization of intangible fixed assets
|
-42.7
|
-46.4
|
-39.9
|
-31.8
|
-31.2
|
-35.9
|
-25.1
|
-7.1
|
-7.1
|
EBIT
|
154.5
|
131.6
|
50.1
|
104.6
|
160.9
|
132.3
|
69.4
|
65.5
|
96.2
|
Financial incomes
|
4.2
|
11.6
|
16.3
|
66.5
|
0.5
|
16.9
|
3.8
|
-0.2
|
4.5
|
Financial costs
|
-25.4
|
-6.5
|
-29.2
|
-17.9
|
-4.8
|
-0.5
|
-7.1
|
-4.9
|
-5.7
|
RESULT AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS
|
133.3
|
136.7
|
37.2
|
153.2
|
156.6
|
148.7
|
66.1
|
60.4
|
95.0
|
Taxes
|
-29.2
|
-17.7
|
-16.0
|
-22.9
|
-34.9
|
-22.9
|
-12.6
|
-17.2
|
-22.6
|
RESULT FOR THE PERIOD
|
104.1
|
119.0
|
21.2
|
130.3
|
121.7
|
125.8
|
53.5
|
43.2
|
72.4
|
Result for the period attributable to shareholders in Parent Company
|
99.8
|
118.0
|
19.0
|
129.0
|
119.0
|
128.0
|
52.8
|
40.9
|
68.8
|
Result for the period attributable to non-controlling interests' holdings
|
4.3
|
1.0
|
2.2
|
1.3
|
2.7
|
-2.2
|
0.7
|
2.3
|
3.6
BS
|
Consolidated balance sheet in summary
|
SEK, millions
|
3/31/23
|
12/31/22
|
9/30/22
|
6/30/22
|
3/31/22
|
12/31/21
|
9/30/21
|
6/30/21
|
3/31/21
|
Assets
|
Intangible fixed assets
|
4,585.1
|
4,629.7
|
4,379.2
|
4,066.5
|
3,986.2
|
3,839.5
|
3,672.5
|
1,394.2
|
1,412.7
|
Tangible fixed assets
|
717.1
|
723.9
|
504.6
|
500.0
|
252.8
|
290.7
|
341.4
|
213.5
|
236.7
|
Financial fixed assets
|
10.3
|
11.4
|
10.8
|
6.7
|
18.5
|
17.0
|
18.2
|
15.2
|
15.7
|
Deferred tax assets
|
108.1
|
106.5
|
105.0
|
96.8
|
96.0
|
96.8
|
24.6
|
17.8
|
18.1
|
Current assets
|
1,682.6
|
1,636.5
|
1,586.2
|
1,470.5
|
1,445.7
|
1,240.0
|
1,231.1
|
873.5
|
845.7
|
Cash equivalents
|
444.6
|
497.6
|
638.5
|
715.9
|
722.8
|
851.4
|
792.4
|
1,100.6
|
704.4
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
7,547.8
|
7,605.6
|
7,224.3
|
6,856.4
|
6,522.0
|
6,335.4
|
6,080.2
|
3,614.8
|
3,233.3
|
Equity and liabilities
|
Share capital
|
27.4
|
27.4
|
27.4
|
27.4
|
27.4
|
27.4
|
27.4
|
21.6
|
19.8
|
Other paid-in capital and provisions
|
2,945.1
|
2,976.1
|
2,920.5
|
2,888.6
|
2,883.1
|
2,832.0
|
3,079.3
|
716.1
|
791.3
|
Recognized profits, including profit for the year
|
1,286.6
|
1,183.0
|
1,181.5
|
1,167.6
|
1,142.4
|
1,025.3
|
622.3
|
1,330.3
|
894.6
|
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY
|
4,259.1
|
4,186.5
|
4,129.4
|
4,083.6
|
4,052.9
|
3,884.7
|
3,729.0
|
2,068.0
|
1,705.7
|
Non-controlling interests
|
24.6
|
21.2
|
7.5
|
0.2
|
10.3
|
7.7
|
12.6
|
11.8
|
18.9
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
4,283.7
|
4,207.7
|
4,136.9
|
4,083.8
|
4,063.2
|
3,892.4
|
3,741.6
|
2,079.8
|
1,724.6
|
Long-term provisions
|
269.2
|
276.5
|
261.3
|
239.5
|
235.4
|
229.9
|
225.8
|
93.5
|
92.4
|
Interest-bearing long-term liabilities
|
1,184.7
|
1,303.3
|
1,259.7
|
1,080.6
|
298.5
|
286.3
|
326.5
|
244.9
|
326.1
|
Interest-bearing short-term liabilities
|
297.4
|
291.4
|
206.9
|
110.5
|
608.3
|
606.6
|
624.6
|
295.8
|
237.9
|
Other short-term liabilities
|
1,512.8
|
1,526.7
|
1,359.5
|
1,342.0
|
1,316.6
|
1,320.2
|
1,161.7
|
900.8
|
852.3
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
7,547.8
|
7,605.6
|
7,224.3
|
6,856.4
|
6,522.0
|
6,335.4
|
6,080.2
|
3,614.8
|
3,233.3
CFA
|
Consolidated cash flow analysis in summary
|
SEK, millions
|
Q1 2023
|
Q4 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
Cash flow current operations before changes in working capital
|
146.1
|
250.1
|
74.0
|
99.5
|
110.0
|
214.5
|
125.1
|
65.5
|
107.5
|
Change in operating capital
|
-39.6
|
69.3
|
-54.0
|
31.2
|
-104.8
|
52.8
|
-58.6
|
9.0
|
-53.0
|
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
106.5
|
319.4
|
20.0
|
130.7
|
5.2
|
267.3
|
66.5
|
74.5
|
54.5
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
-21.8
|
-233.8
|
-313.6
|
-99.3
|
-104.2
|
-169.9
|
-230.6
|
-1.8
|
-9.6
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
-138.7
|
-232.6
|
217.5
|
-42.4
|
-30.6
|
-34.6
|
-144.2
|
323.1
|
-17.7
|
CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD
|
-54.0
|
-147.0
|
-76.1
|
-11.0
|
-129.6
|
62.8
|
-308.3
|
395.8
|
27.2
|
Opening balance at start of period
|
497.6
|
638.5
|
715.9
|
722.8
|
851.4
|
792.4
|
1,100.6
|
704.4
|
675.6
|
Exchange rate differences in cash equivalents
|
1.0
|
6.1
|
-1.3
|
4.1
|
1.0
|
-3.8
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
CLOSING BALANCE AT END OF PERIOD
|
444.6
|
497.6
|
638.5
|
715.9
|
722.8
|
851.4
|
792.4
|
1,100.6
|
704.4
Business area
|
Financial overview by business area
|
SEK, millions
|
Q1 2023
|
Q4 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
SOLUTIONS
|
Net sales
|
1,091.5
|
1,120.9
|
894.8
|
932.7
|
976.0
|
902.2
|
692.8
|
615.0
|
597.6
|
EBITA
|
114.9
|
110.5
|
72.2
|
89.6
|
126.2
|
112.8
|
69.8
|
68.5
|
67.2
|
EBITA margin
|
10.5%
|
9.9%
|
8.1%
|
9.6%
|
12.9%
|
12.5%
|
10.1%
|
11.1%
|
11.2%
|
Numbers of employees at quarter end
|
1,910
|
1,931
|
1,921
|
1,720
|
1,717
|
1,750
|
1,785
|
1,314
|
1,312
|
EXPERIENCE
|
Net sales
|
447.0
|
431.9
|
338.7
|
401.5
|
413.2
|
365.6
|
270.8
|
333.3
|
337.2
|
EBITA
|
60.1
|
48.4
|
21.4
|
38.8
|
59.3
|
42.3
|
14.3
|
33.5
|
41.7
|
EBITA margin
|
13.4%
|
11.2%
|
6.3%
|
9.7%
|
14.3%
|
11.6%
|
5.3%
|
10.0%
|
12.4%
|
Numbers of employees at quarter end
|
987
|
1,000
|
1,002
|
960
|
959
|
929
|
934
|
875
|
868
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
Net sales
|
304.1
|
287.5
|
247.5
|
259.4
|
246.0
|
229.4
|
185.9
|
34.0
|
30.1
|
EBITA
|
34.8
|
34.7
|
29.0
|
25.4
|
29.4
|
25.3
|
17.1
|
3.2
|
2.7
|
EBITA margin
|
11.4%
|
12.1%
|
11.7%
|
9.8%
|
12.0%
|
11.0%
|
9.2%
|
9.4%
|
9.0%
|
Numbers of employees at quarter end
|
774
|
773
|
757
|
740
|
676
|
659
|
677
|
40
|
34
|
INSIGHT
|
Net sales
|
246.9
|
254.3
|
136.0
|
170.7
|
169.9
|
174.5
|
91.9
|
112.0
|
110.8
|
EBITA
|
26.5
|
32.7
|
-8.3
|
24.0
|
20.2
|
26.2
|
3.2
|
12.2
|
8.3
|
EBITA margin
|
10.7%
|
12.9%
|
-6.1%
|
14.1%
|
11.9%
|
15.0%
|
3.5%
|
10.9%
|
7.5%
|
Numbers of employees at quarter end
|
544
|
553
|
482
|
370
|
376
|
389
|
350
|
282
|
282
Country
|
Financial overview by country
|
SEK, millions
|
Q1 2023
|
Q4 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
SWEDEN
|
Net sales
|
892.4
|
906.2
|
663.6
|
808.8
|
832.0
|
858.9
|
609.9
|
530.5
|
521.9
|
EBITA
|
113.8
|
129.2
|
56.5
|
102.5
|
132.3
|
127.0
|
52.5
|
64.3
|
62.7
|
EBITA margin
|
12.8%
|
14.3%
|
8.5%
|
12.7%
|
15.9%
|
14.8%
|
8.6%
|
12.1%
|
12.0%
|
NORWAY
|
Net sales
|
574.9
|
587.3
|
471.1
|
507.6
|
543.8
|
442.2
|
352.9
|
412.5
|
398.2
|
EBITA
|
66.9
|
60.8
|
31.3
|
46.9
|
65.4
|
47.3
|
33.4
|
44.9
|
50.1
|
EBITA margin
|
11.6%
|
10.4%
|
6.6%
|
9.2%
|
12.0%
|
10.7%
|
9.5%
|
10.9%
|
12.6%
|
DANMARK
|
Net sales
|
235.4
|
232.0
|
190.1
|
128.8
|
125.9
|
91.6
|
79.6
|
41.3
|
41.9
|
EBITA
|
19.9
|
11.0
|
10.4
|
10.8
|
12.3
|
8.1
|
5.6
|
4.5
|
4.4
|
EBITA margin
|
8.5%
|
4.7%
|
5.4%
|
8.4%
|
9.8%
|
8.8%
|
7.0%
|
10.9%
|
10.5%
|
FINLAND
|
Net sales
|
200.4
|
185.9
|
137.9
|
146.8
|
143.5
|
139.1
|
108.5
|
45.5
|
45.2
|
EBITA
|
16.4
|
5.4
|
4.4
|
8.5
|
9.9
|
19.2
|
7.2
|
2.0
|
1.9
|
EBITA margin
|
8.2%
|
2.9%
|
3.2%
|
5.8%
|
6.9%
|
13.8%
|
6.6%
|
4.4%
|
4.2%
|
POLAND
|
Net sales
|
62.1
|
54.7
|
52.2
|
47.7
|
45.1
|
39.8
|
36.4
|
-
|
-
|
EBITA
|
7.5
|
6.2
|
6.9
|
4.0
|
5.2
|
3.8
|
3.9
|
-
|
-
|
EBITA margin
|
12.1%
|
11.3%
|
13.3%
|
8.4%
|
11.5%
|
9.5%
|
10.7%
|
-
|
-
Key figures
|
Performance measures
|
Q1 2023
|
Q4 2022
|
Q3 2022
|
Q2 2022
|
Q1 2022
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2021
|
Net sales, MSEK
|
1,970.5
|
1,972.9
|
1,520.9
|
1,644.7
|
1,695.3
|
1,575.9
|
1,190.9
|
1,033.7
|
1,011.4
|
Adj EBITA, MSEK
|
198.1
|
179.3
|
94.5
|
140.5
|
194.2
|
181.1
|
105.4
|
98.3
|
103.3
|
Adj EBITA margin, %
|
10.1%
|
9.1%
|
6.2%
|
8.5%
|
11.5%
|
11.5%
|
8.8%
|
9.5%
|
10.2%
|
EBITA, MSEK
|
197.2
|
178.0
|
90.0
|
136.4
|
192.1
|
168.2
|
94.5
|
72.6
|
103.3
|
EBITA margin, %
|
10.0%
|
9.0%
|
5.9%
|
8.3%
|
11.3%
|
10.7%
|
7.9%
|
7.0%
|
10.2%
|
EBIT, MSEK
|
154.5
|
131.6
|
50.1
|
104.6
|
160.9
|
132.3
|
69.4
|
65.5
|
96.2
|
Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK
|
3.64
|
4.31
|
0.69
|
4.71
|
4.34
|
4.67
|
1.93
|
2.03
|
3.49
|
Cash flow from operating activities, MSEK
|
106.5
|
319.4
|
20.0
|
130.7
|
5.2
|
267.3
|
66.5
|
74.5
|
54.5
|
Average number of employees
|
4,181.9
|
4,179.3
|
3,926.1
|
3,679.2
|
3,645.2
|
3,625.7
|
3,541.3
|
2,415.8
|
2,419.3
|
3/31/23
|
12/31/22
|
9/30/22
|
6/30/22
|
3/31/22
|
12/31/21
|
9/30/21
|
6/30/21
|
3/31/21
|
Equity ratio, %
|
56.8%
|
55.3%
|
57.3%
|
59.6%
|
62.3%
|
61.4%
|
61.5%
|
57.5%
|
53.3%
|
Number of employees at quarter end
|
4,377
|
4,410
|
4,315
|
3,933
|
3,871
|
3,849
|
3,857
|
2,549
|
2,534
|
