Knowit : Invitation to Knowit's presentation of the interim report for January-September...

Invitation to Knowit's presentation of the interim report for January-September 2021 on 22 October 2021 at 10:00 am (CEST)
Published 13 Oct 2021
On Friday 22 October at 07:30 am (CEST) Knowit AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-September 2021. On account thereof, investors, asset managers, financial analysts and the press are invited to a presentation where CEO Per Wallentin and CFO Marie Björklund will comment on the report.
The report will be available at https://www.knowit.eu/financial-information/
The presentation starts at 10:00 am (CEST) and will be held in English.
Link to the presentation: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/knowit-q3-2021
Telephone numbers for the conference call
SE and other EU-countries: +46856642695
NO: +47 23500243 PIN: 77918716#
UK: +443333009270
US: +16467224957
No advance notification is necessary. After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at https://www.knowit.se/ir/rapporter--presentationer/
Disclaimer
Knowit AB published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 19:01:01 UTC.