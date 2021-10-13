Knowit : Invitation to Knowit's presentation of the interim report for January-September...

Published 13 Oct 2021

On Friday 22 October at 07:30 am (CEST) Knowit AB (publ) will publish its interim report for January-September 2021. On account thereof, investors, asset managers, financial analysts and the press are invited to a presentation where CEO Per Wallentin and CFO Marie Björklund will comment on the report.

The report will be available at https://www.knowit.eu/financial-information/

The presentation starts at 10:00 am (CEST) and will be held in English.

Link to the presentation: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/knowit-q3-2021

Telephone numbers for the conference call

SE and other EU-countries: +46856642695

NO: +47 23500243 PIN: 77918716#

UK: +443333009270

US: +16467224957

No advance notification is necessary. After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at https://www.knowit.se/ir/rapporter--presentationer/