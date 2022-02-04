Knowit : Year-end Report Knowit 2021 (PDF) 02/04/2022 | 01:36am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields end report - position Year growth Continued strengthening . 00 suggested*each of SEK . Acquisitions SEK 7 3.50 paid out of to be in two instalments A dividendof per share, 7.00 (7.00) SEK a dividend MILLION suggests .1) .0) MILLION, The Board .8 (3,379 .5 (335 .9 (335 * 2021 TO SEK 4,811 TO SEK TO SEK 487 DECEMBER PERCENT .9 PERCENT - .4 PERCENT BY 30 .6 JANUARY BY 42 INCREASED BY 45 INCREASED NET SALES (EBITA) (EBITA) INCREASED 1) PROFIT OPERATING PROFIT .9) PERCENT .1 (9 THE OPERATING .9) PERCENT, TO 10 THE ADJUSTED WAS 9.1 (9 INCREASED 1) (EBITA) MILLION MARGIN (EBITA) .9) MILLION MARGIN .8 (257 OPERATING TO SEK 294 .3) MILLION THE OPERATING 2) ADJUSTED INCREASED .8 (441 .9 MILLION THE .96) TO SEK 462 TAXES .26 (12 SEK 191 AFTER WERE SEK 12 INCREASED TOTALING RESULTS PER SHARE ACTIVITIES 7.00 PER SHARE, EARNINGS OPERATING OF SEK FROM FLOW A DIVIDEND .8) MILLION .3) MILLION, CASH .9 .2 .3) SUGGESTS (923 (108 .1 (108 BOARD 2021 TO SEK 1,575 TO SEK 168 SEK 181 THE DECEMBER PERCENT .3 PERCENT TO - .6 PERCENT BY 55 .2 OCTOBER INCREASED BY 70 INCREASED BY 67 NET SALES (EBITA) (EBITA) INCREASED PROFIT OPERATING PROFIT .7) PERCENT, 1) THE PERCENT OPERATING .7 (11 .7) .5 (11 ADJUSTED 10 THE WAS WAS 11 1) (EBITA) .4) MILLION MILLION MARGIN (EBITA) .8 MARGIN (80 OPERATING TO SEK 125 2) .9) MILLION THE OPERATING .11) .67 (4 .3 ADJUSTED INCREASED 267 THE TAXES TO SEK 4 TO SEK Group's underlying AFTER of the INCREASED INCREASED RESULTS understanding SHARE PER ACTIVITIES to improve . EARNINGS OPERATING periods, Abuse Regulation between . Market FLOW FROM comparability on page theEU 4, . CASH affect with 2022 items that see definitions inaccordance onFebruary for information, AB (publ) .30 CET EBITA is adjusted . For more public byKnowit Per Wallentin, at07 1) activities . be made President operative after dilution as shall CEO and Before and issuch of 2) herein theagency contained through public The information was made information The COMMENTS FROM THE CEO Continued success with acquisitions We are increasing our net sales and profit, with a good margin for both the quarter and the full year. This is a show of strength, given that the period has been affected by large acquisitions and intense efforts to integrate them into the operations. A continued strong demand, combined with our position as an attractive partner for our clients and a developing workplace for our employees, creates the conditions for a continued growth journey. THE MARKET AND demand remain positive. We have a high activity in sales and deliveries of client projects. Our business areas are also continuing to deliver in line with expectations, both separately and in joint projects. Our largest business area Solutions has grown during the quarter, with a retained profit and margin, which is impressive as this is the business area most affected by the integration of the operations in Cybercom. SUCCESSFUL ACQUISITIONS The fourth quarter was shaped by the continued integration of Cybercom and the establishment of the new business area Connectivity. During the quarter, integration of Capacent into the business area Insight also began. We have a strong focus on the margins in the acquired operations. That we have succeeded there is proof that we have the ability to nurture our acquisitions. I expect a clear positive effect on profit and margin when the integration is finalized. OUR GROWTH CONTINUES Through our strategy of growing both organically and through acquisitions, we have strengthened our offer and increased our capacity to take on larger and more complex assignments with our clients. The latest acqui- sitions, of the Danish design and strategy agencies 1508 and Strømlin, were announced in December and have been finalized in January 2022. During the quarter, we have seen slightly increased staff turnover, which has been offset by a higher pace of recruitment. New recruitment and retaining Knowit's attractiveness as an employer are top priorities in early 2022. COMMITTED EMPLOYEES The combination of Cybercom's climate commitment and Knowit's focus on social sustainability means that our sustainability efforts have become more rounded. We have taken the next step towards a clearer framework for our sustainability efforts. This provides us with better conditions for contributing to a more sustainable and humane society, in line with our vision. The commitment to sustainability efforts is high among our employees, which we also see tangible proof of in several client deliveries. It is with pride that I conclude that we have succeeded with both acquisitions, integration, and retaining a focus on business and deliveries during 2021. We have a strong year behind us and it is gratifying that the Board is suggesting a dividend of SEK 7.00 per share to the AGM. In 2022, it is time to take the next step in Knowit's success journey, to benefit both shareholders, clients, and employees. PER WALLENTIN CEO and President 2 KNOWIT AB YEAR - END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2021 EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2021 The acquisition of the management consultancy operations CAPACENT was finalized as of October 1. The operations were integrated into the business area Insight, which thereby grew by around 50 employees and gained a stronger position in Stockholm and Helsinki. Knowit joined DIGITAL WITH PURPOSE, an international initiative of digitalization consultancy firms working to increase the contributions of digitalization to sustai- nability. At TECHARENAN SUMMIT, Knowit participated in two panel talks. The first panel focused on the matter of competence provision in the future and the second on different routes to achieving climate goals. Knowit was named PARTNER OF THE YEAR, Nordic region, by Amazon Web Services (AWS). On commission from MICROSOFT SVERIGE AB, Knowit has drafted guidance to support public operations in implementation of cloud services. The report contains a method for risk analysis and a basis for assessment. A team of cybersecuri- ty experts, legal experts, and cloud architects from Knowit are behind the report MSMD AIR (Microsoft Cloud Design Analysis of Implementation and Risk). On December 30, Knowit was accepted as a MEMBER OF THE UN GLOBAL COMPACT (UNGC). As a member, we commit to actively working with sustainability matters and to annually report our progress in our sustainability efforts to the UN. At the extraordinary general meeting of TECHSVERIGE (formerly IT&Telefonföre- tagen, the Swedish IT and Telecom Industries) in November, our President PER WALLENTIN WAS ELECTED AS THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. Knowit again performed a CHRISTMAS FUNDRAISER FOR UNHCR'S EDUCATION PROGRAM for young refugees. The fundraiser was open throughout December and performed in collaboration with Knowit's employees and partners. Knowit donated double the contribution of each individual contributor. In December, Knowit announced the acquisition of the Danish design and strategy agencies 1508 AND STRØMLIN. The companies will be part of the business area Knowit Experience and the deal was finalized in January 2022. 3 KNOWIT AB YEAR - END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2021 THE PERIOD IN BRIEF A good finish to an eventful year JANUARY - DECEMBER 2021 A stronger Knowit In December, Knowit announced the acquisitions of the Danish design agency 1508.dk and the tech agency Strømlin ApS. The new operations, combined with the business area Knowit Experience's existing operations in Copenhagen and Aarhus, will become a strong platform for continued growth on the Danish market. During the third quarter, Knowit announced the acquisition of the subsidiaries within Capacent conducting operations in management consultancy. In July, Knowit finalized the acquisition of Cybercom, creating a Nordic powerhouse for the digital solutions of the future. During 2021, large efforts have been made to integrate the earlier acquisition Creuna as well as Cybercom and Capacent. The acquisitions contribute to the development of the Group and create the conditions for continued growth and a positive development of profitability. 4,812 488 3,335 3,379 319 335 908 936 858 661 924 1,011 1,034 1,191 1,576 97 96 73 59 108 103 98 105 181 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 NET SALES, SEK, MILLIONS ADJUSTED EBITA PROFIT, Net sales, quarterly data SEK, MILLIONS Adjusted EBITA profit, quarterly data Rolling 12 months Rolling 12 months 7 9 48 34 SALES PER COUNTRY JANUARY - DECEMBER 2021 Sweden 48% (54) Norway 34% (39) Finland 9% (5) Denmark 7% (2) Poland 2% (-) Other 0% (0) 4 KNOWIT AB YEAR - END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2021 THE PERIOD IN BRIEF JANUARY - DECEMBER 2021 Increased net sales The net sales for the period increased to SEK 4,811.8 (3,379.1), affected by the acquisitions of Cybercom, Creuna, and Capacent. Profit before amortization of intangible assets (EBITA) increased to SEK 438.5 (335.0) million. The adjusted EBITA profit increased to SEK 487.9 (335.0) million, adjusted for acquisition and integration costs of SEK 49.4 million. Compared with the corresponding period last year, exchange rate developments had a positive effect on EBITA totaling SEK 2.3 million. In the previous year, Knowit received support in the form of reduced employer contributions of SEK 26 million and furlough support of SEK 14 million. In total, this meant reduced personnel costs of SEK 40 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Knowit has not received any support during 2021. Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 462.8 (441.3) million, where the change in operating capital had an impact of SEK -49.8 (128.3) million. The below table shows financial history that includes the acquisitions of Cybercom, Creuna, and Capacent for comparable periods, to facilitate for the reader to follow the development. See more information on page 27 in this report. SEK, MILLIONS OCT-DEC 2021 OCT-DEC 2020 JAN-DEC 2021 JAN-DEC 2020 Sales 1,575.9 923.8 4,811.8 3,379.1 Sales, acquisitions - 570.0 1) - 1,217.3 2) Sales, including acquisitions 1,575.9 1,493.8 4,811.8 4,596.4 Sales, change, % 5.5 4.7 of which is exchange rate effect, % 1.3 0.3 Adjustments relate to addition of net sales in Cybercom and Capacent for the period October-December 2020 and Creuna for the period October- November 2020. Adjustments relate to addition of net sales in Cybercom for the period July-December 2020, Creuna for the period January-November 2020, and Capacent for the period October-December 2020. In the below table, EBITA is adjusted for items that impair comparability between different periods, to enable increased understanding for the Group's underlying operations. SEK, MILLIONS OCT-DEC 2021 OCT-DEC 2020 JAN-DEC 2021 JAN-DEC 2020 EBITA 168.2 108.3 438.5 335.0 Adjusted EBITA profit 181.11) 487.91) EBITA margin, % 10.7 11.7 9.1 9.9 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 11.5 2) 10.12) Cash flow from operating activities 267.3 176.9 462,8 441.3 Intangible assets 3,839.5 1,380.7 3,839.5 1,380.7 Number of employees at the end of the period 3,849 2,578 3,849 2,578 EBITA is adjusted for items that impair comparability between different periods, to improve the understanding of the Group's underlying operations. Comparison-impairing items include costs connected to acquisitions and sales and costs for restructuring and integration programs. Adjusted EBITA profit in relation to the net sales of the period. 5 KNOWIT AB YEAR - END REPORT JANUARY - DECEMBER 2021 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Knowit AB published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about KNOWIT AB (PUBL) 01:36a KNOWIT : Year-end Report Knowit 2021 (PDF) PU 01:31a Continued growth and high demand closes the year AQ 02/01 KNOWIT : is a new member of the UN Global Compact PU 01/24 INVITATION TO KNOWIT'S PRESENTATION : 00 am (CET) AQ 01/11 KNOWIT : 40,000 Euros raised for further education for refugees PU 01/03 KNOWIT : MovereX – Privacy policy PU 01/03 KNOWIT : Todej – Terms of use PU 01/03 KNOWIT : Todej – Privacy policy PU 2021 KNOWIT : Experience is growing in Denmark PU 2021 KNOWIT : New Swedish technology in artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent boat engine th... PU