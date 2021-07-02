Knowit : It's all settled – together we are becoming a Nordic powerhouse

Published 02 Jul 2021

As of July 1, 2021, we are now one and the same company. We are happy to welcome our new colleagues from Cybercom to Knowit. Together, we are now creating a Nordic powerhouse for the digital solutions of the future, with a strong focus on sustainability.

On May 5 this year, it was announced that Knowit had made the largest deal in its history - Knowit is buying Cybercom. The acquisition means that the new Knowit will gain around 1,200 new colleagues, meaning that we are now around 3,800 employees and that a new business area will be created: Knowit Connectivity.

'I am excitedly looking forward to the journey we will now be taking together - this will be something unique. It is extremely important to me that our colleagues from Cybercom feel welcome and experience a sense of freedom and joy at getting to join us and create the new Knowit,' says Per Wallentin, President of Knowit.

With the specialist competences in mobility, IoT, automation, cloud-based solutions, and the growing area of cybersecurity and societal security that Cybercom is bringing to Knowit, we are strengthening our offer significantly, in particular to clients in the industrial and telecommunications sectors.

'Knowit and Cybercom complement each other well and our offers overlap to an appropriate degree, which I think is important for our clients. They want to see something more than what they've been getting before. Let's go - it's an exciting future that awaits us!' says Cybercom's CEO Niklas Flyborg.