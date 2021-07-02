Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Knowit AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    KNOW   SE0000421273

KNOWIT AB (PUBL)

(KNOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/02 04:52:32 am
282 SEK   +1.08%
04:23aKNOWIT  : It's all settled – together we are becoming a Nordic powerhouse
PU
07/01KNOWIT  : Completes Acquisition Of Cybercom
MT
07/01KNOWIT  : finalizes the acquisition of Cybercom
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knowit : It's all settled – together we are becoming a Nordic powerhouse

07/02/2021 | 04:23am EDT
It's all settled - together we are becoming a Nordic powerhouse Published 02 Jul 2021

As of July 1, 2021, we are now one and the same company. We are happy to welcome our new colleagues from Cybercom to Knowit. Together, we are now creating a Nordic powerhouse for the digital solutions of the future, with a strong focus on sustainability.

On May 5 this year, it was announced that Knowit had made the largest deal in its history - Knowit is buying Cybercom. The acquisition means that the new Knowit will gain around 1,200 new colleagues, meaning that we are now around 3,800 employees and that a new business area will be created: Knowit Connectivity.

'I am excitedly looking forward to the journey we will now be taking together - this will be something unique. It is extremely important to me that our colleagues from Cybercom feel welcome and experience a sense of freedom and joy at getting to join us and create the new Knowit,' says Per Wallentin, President of Knowit.

A perfect match and an exciting future

With the specialist competences in mobility, IoT, automation, cloud-based solutions, and the growing area of cybersecurity and societal security that Cybercom is bringing to Knowit, we are strengthening our offer significantly, in particular to clients in the industrial and telecommunications sectors.

'Knowit and Cybercom complement each other well and our offers overlap to an appropriate degree, which I think is important for our clients. They want to see something more than what they've been getting before. Let's go - it's an exciting future that awaits us!' says Cybercom's CEO Niklas Flyborg.

Disclaimer

Knowit AB published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 08:22:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 615 M 421 M 421 M
Net income 2021 246 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net cash 2021 234 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 6 040 M 704 M 704 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Knowit AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 279,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Anders Bengt Wallentin President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie Björklund Chief Financial Officer
Jon Anders Risfelt Chairman
Camilla Monefeldt Kirstein Independent Director
Karin Viola Orback Pettersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOWIT AB (PUBL)-10.43%702
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-14.83%28 317
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.4.20%12 762
OTSUKA CORPORATION4.22%10 082
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.23.54%7 242
REPLY S.P.A.45.44%6 165