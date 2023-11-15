Published 15 Nov 2023

Knowit achieves Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Service Delivery designation, highlighting our team's deep expertise in migrating and implementing Windows applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon EC2 offers a secure and high-performance environment for deploying Windows-based workloads. As a selected partner for Amazon EC2 for Windows Service Delivery, Knowit is one of the few partners in the Nordics holding the designation and is uniquely positioned to help organisations maximize the advantages of AWS services.

The Amazon EC2 for Windows recognition validates our capability to help customers with the migration and modernisation of their Windows-based solutions on AWS. Earning the designation required our team to undergo technical validation to demonstrate the technical proficiency and track record of customer success in delivering Windows EC2 instances within the AWS ecosystem. The designation embraces our team's deep knowledge in creating scalable, high-performance and innovative solutions tailored for Windows applications on AWS.

Coupled with our existing AWS partner statuses, including Premier Tier Consulting Partner, Migration Partner and Well-Architected Review Partner, the new designation highlights our commitment to design and implement reliable and secure cloud solutions for our customers. Through this achievement, Knowit continues to strengthen its position as a trusted cloud partner in the Nordics helping customers to leverage the benefits of cloud.