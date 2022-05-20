Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Knowit AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNOW   SE0000421273

KNOWIT AB (PUBL)

(KNOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/20 03:58:26 am EDT
309.90 SEK   +0.62%
03:45aKNOWIT : wins framework agreement for Inera's strategi development
PU
05/03KNOWIT AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/02Report from Annual General Meeting of Knowit Aktiebolag (publ)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knowit : wins framework agreement for Inera's strategi development

05/20/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Knowit wins framework agreement for Inera's strategi development Published 20 May 2022

Knowit has been given the confidence to participate in further development of Inera's application services, as a strategic partner. The framework agreement encompasses most of Inera's services, including important national services like 1177.

Knowit is one of eight strategic partners shown confidence in this new framework agreement. Knowit has a long collaboration with Inera and experience of developing digital solutions for them. For instance, Knowit has worked with Inera to develop the web platform that 1177.se is based on. The website is aimed at all citizens in Sweden and therefore has high demands on accessibility and usability.

"We are proud to have been given continued confidence in this new procurement. Through being awarded Inera's framework agreement for development and maintenance of applications, we hope to continue contributing to the work for Vision e-health 2025," says Mikael Parik, client manager at Knowit.

Knowit has, beyond winning the procurement of the new framework agreements, also been awarded a contract involving development of a new, innovative advisor support for healthcare personnel in the 1177 services. There is already a long-term collaboration in which former Cybercom (which is part of Knowit since 2021) has supported Inera with security solutions.

"Being a partner to Inera and contributing to the development of important societal functions, alongside the other selected collaboration partners, is a tangible way to work towards realizing our vision of creating sustainable and humane society," says Christina Johansson, Head of Communications at Knowit.

Knowit will continually and actively be offering digital services for the contract awards Inera performs under the framework agreements that have now entered into force and sees great opportunities to contribute to the innovative application solutions of the future.

Disclaimer

Knowit AB published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
03:45aKNOWIT : wins framework agreement for Inera's strategi development
PU
05/03KNOWIT AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/02Report from Annual General Meeting of Knowit Aktiebolag (publ)
AQ
05/02Knowit Aktiebolag Approves Dividend, Payable on May 9, 2022 and on November 21, 2022
CI
05/02KNOWIT : Presentation (på engelska) (PDF)
PU
05/02KNOWIT : Presentation Interim Report Knowit January-March 2022 (PDF)
PU
05/02KNOWIT : Interim report data 2021-2022 (Excel)
PU
05/02TRANSCRIPT : Knowit AB, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 02, 2022
CI
05/02KNOWIT : Interim Report Knowit Q1 2022 (PDF)
PU
05/02Strong growth and increasing margins start 2022 off
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 321 M 638 M 638 M
Net income 2022 409 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
Net cash 2022 47,4 M 4,78 M 4,78 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 8 442 M 851 M 851 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Knowit AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOWIT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 308,00 SEK
Average target price 370,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Anders Bengt Wallentin President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie Björklund Chief Financial Officer
Jon Anders Risfelt Chairman
Camilla Monefeldt Kirstein Independent Director
Karin Viola Orback Pettersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOWIT AB (PUBL)-17.98%851
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-26.45%26 289
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-6.71%8 820
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.7.58%7 178
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-40.09%7 096
OTSUKA CORPORATION-30.51%5 642