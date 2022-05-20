Knowit : wins framework agreement for Inera's strategi development

Published 20 May 2022

Knowit has been given the confidence to participate in further development of Inera's application services, as a strategic partner. The framework agreement encompasses most of Inera's services, including important national services like 1177.

Knowit is one of eight strategic partners shown confidence in this new framework agreement. Knowit has a long collaboration with Inera and experience of developing digital solutions for them. For instance, Knowit has worked with Inera to develop the web platform that 1177.se is based on. The website is aimed at all citizens in Sweden and therefore has high demands on accessibility and usability.

"We are proud to have been given continued confidence in this new procurement. Through being awarded Inera's framework agreement for development and maintenance of applications, we hope to continue contributing to the work for Vision e-health 2025," says Mikael Parik, client manager at Knowit.

Knowit has, beyond winning the procurement of the new framework agreements, also been awarded a contract involving development of a new, innovative advisor support for healthcare personnel in the 1177 services. There is already a long-term collaboration in which former Cybercom (which is part of Knowit since 2021) has supported Inera with security solutions.

"Being a partner to Inera and contributing to the development of important societal functions, alongside the other selected collaboration partners, is a tangible way to work towards realizing our vision of creating sustainable and humane society," says Christina Johansson, Head of Communications at Knowit.

Knowit will continually and actively be offering digital services for the contract awards Inera performs under the framework agreements that have now entered into force and sees great opportunities to contribute to the innovative application solutions of the future.