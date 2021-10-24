Knowledge Economic City : إعلان إلحاقي من مدينة المعرفة الاقتصادية بخصوص توقيع اتفاقية تمويل بقيمة 782 مليون &

Addendum Announcement to the Knowledge Economic City announcement regarding the Signing of SAR782 Million Financing Agreement with the Saudi Tourism Development Fund and Riyad Bank to Finance the Execution of Knowledge Economic City Hub Project
Explanation
Introduction
Reference to the Knowledge Economic City Company "The Company" announcement on Tadawul on 22 April 2021 regarding the signing of an agreement with the Saudi Tourism Development Fund and Riyad Bank on 22 April 2021 to provide financing facility for the company towards the development execution cost of the Knowledge Economic City Hub project which aims to develop the lands overlooking King Abdulaziz Road in the northern area through creating a mixed-use urban project with components mentioned in the announcement, and that the subject financing of SAR782 will cover 79% of the project development cost (excluding land value),
Date of Posting the Previous Announcement of Development on Tadawul's Website
2021-04-22 Corresponding to 1442-09-10
URL of the Previous Announcement
Click Here
Change on the Development
As it has been mentioned in the announcement that the period allowed to finish related financing documentation will be a 6-month period, the company would like to announce that facility documentation is at final stage as all parties involved in this agreement (KEC, TDF & Riyad Bank) are in the process of finalizing agreements for the execution of this facility and expect it to be completed before the end of December 2021.
Financial Impact on the change
No financial impact currently.
Additional Information
It is worth mentioning that the construction of this project has already started on site and therefore, this additional time on the execution of this facility as forecasted at the time of signing this facility will not impact the project construction progress and the initial expected time of completion.
