Knowledge Economic City announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Additional Information

Covid-19 impact The spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across multiple geographies was confirmed in early 2020, causing significant macro-economic uncertainty, disruptions to businesses and economic activities. The Saudi Arabian government has taken many initiatives to contain the spread of virus which included restrictions on travel, gathering of people, roll out of vaccination program. To preserve the health of the employees and support the prevention of contagion in the operational and administrative areas, the Group took measures, in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health, social distancing at workplace, rigorous cleaning of workplaces, distribution of personal protective equipment, testing of suspected cases, limiting non-essential travel, self-health declarations and measuring body temperature. The Group's management carried out an impact assessment on the overall Group's operations and business aspects and concluded that, as at the reporting date of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Group did not have significant adverse impact on its operations and businesses due to COVID-19 and the Group does not expect any significant impact on the balances as at 30 September 2021 especially around impairment of investment and development properties due to the nature of properties. The operational and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to date have been reflected in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The strong financial position, including access to funds and absence of debt, coupled with the actions the Group has taken to date ensures that the Group has the capacity to continue through the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the financial position and likely scenarios assessed, the management does not believe any significant issues in relation to the going concern aspect. As the situation is evolving with future uncertainties, the management and those charged with governance will continue to assess the impact based on prospective developments and accordingly update all stakeholders as soon as more information is available.