NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Knowles Corporation ("Knowles") (NYSE: KN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP)

The investigation relates to Knowles' second quarter earnings report on August 2, 2022 and reduced revenue and earnings guidance for the following quarter.. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/knowles-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=42037&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kn-investor-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-notifies-investors-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-violations-by-officers-of-knowles-corporation-301876007.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP