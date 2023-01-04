Advanced search
    KN   US49926D1090

KNOWLES CORPORATION

(KN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
16.76 USD   +2.07%
06:02aKnowles Debuts Trio of SiSonic MEMS Microphones for High-Performance Ear & Wearable Solutions
BU
2022Knowles Releases Balanced Armatures, MEMS for Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids
MT
2022Knowles Releases Balanced Armatures, MEMS for Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids
BU
Knowles Debuts Trio of SiSonic MEMS Microphones for High-Performance Ear & Wearable Solutions

01/04/2023 | 06:02am EST
Knowles packs low-power, high-performance technologies for high-growth market opportunities

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, introduces its latest series of SiSonic™ MEMS microphones: Titan (Digital), Falcon (Differential Analog), and Robin (Single Ended Analog). The new trio of microphones provides advanced performance capabilities for space constrained Ear and wearable applications like True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, smart watches, Augmented Reality (AR) glasses and Virtual Reality (VR) headsets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005137/en/

Knowles SiSonic™ MEMS Microphones for high-performance Ear and Wearable Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

Knowles SiSonic™ MEMS Microphones for high-performance Ear and Wearable Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

Each of the new SiSonic microphones is helping raise the standard of audio for today’s on-the-go lifestyle. Robin offers 66dB SNR and clean signals up to 130dB SPL with less than 1 percent distortion. The low distortion in loud environments enables high-fidelity sound capture and superior beamforming performance for the smallest of form factors. A similar level of signal clarity holds true for Falcon, and brings even higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) performance of 68.5dB further improving TWS applications like Ambient Awareness with less noise. In critical low frequency and speech band use cases, Falcon delivers 69dB. Likewise, Titan offers similar SNR performance to Falcon, while improving battery life by consuming 60 percent lower current (470uA) than typical digital mics and lowering latency to 3us, making it ideal for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and always-on applications in digital architectures.

“We are excited to kick off the new year with our latest line-up of SiSonic microphones engineered to improve the everyday audio experiences we desire as consumers. We are seeing global brands adopt our new solutions for the added benefits they enable, including higher performance and better clarity as well as longer battery life in more space-efficient form factors,” said Greg Doll, General Manager and Vice President of Product Management for microphones at Knowles.

Typical performance of Titan, Robin and Falcon microphones is listed in the accompanying graphic. For more information, click here: http://knowles.com/SiSonicTrio.

About Knowles 
Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, Medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high-performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. For more information, visit knowles.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on KNOWLES CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 778 M - -
Net income 2022 -202 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 524 M 1 524 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,9%
Technical analysis trends KNOWLES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,76 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Niew President & Chief Executive Officer
John S. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Macleod Chairman
Alexis P. Bernard Chief Technology Officer
Daniel J. Giesecke Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOWLES CORPORATION2.07%1 524
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.69%29 290
HP INC.0.00%26 272
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.63%20 586
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-1.39%10 711
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.2.77%10 114