Knowles Releases New TWS Reference Design with Best-In-Class Music Experience and Advanced Features

Incorporating results of new listening study, KN2 reference design delivers audio quality consumers demand

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, today announced the availability of KN2, the first True Wireless Stereo (TWS) reference design tuned to the Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve for the best music listening experience. KN2 features a state-of-art hybrid dual speaker system paired with an advanced Bluetooth system-on-chip (SoC) to deliver superior High Definition (HD) audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) performance along with other advanced features.

Consumer expectations for HD audio are at an all-time high, placing more pressure on OEMs across markets to deliver premium sound performance with robust connectivity and long-wear comfort. The hybrid dual speaker system consists of a dynamic speaker for warm, robust bass combined with a Knowles balanced armature (BA) tweeter for delicate, precise treble. Together they deliver a full-bodied listening experience. The small form factor of the system enables a comfortable fit without compromising sound quality and range.

Knowles recently released its Preferred Listening Response Curve for earphone design. Knowles began by analyzing 200 Billboard Hot 100 songs to determine the treble content of popular music, then performed double-blind listening tests on a range of consumers to evaluate their preferred treble response when listening to that music. Knowles’ study revealed that treble response beyond 10 kHz is essential for delivering the best and most satisfying music listening experience. Designing and tuning an earphone that matches the high frequency response of the Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve is expected to consistently provide a highly satisfactory end user experience and solicit high ratings from consumers. KN2 is the first earphone reference design to be tuned to the curve, optimizing treble performance to bring breadth and life to music.

KN2 also incorporates a robust collection of must-have TWS features into its small footprint. It includes the Qualcomm QCC5144 BT SoC with the aptX codec and aptX Adaptive for robust, low-bit rate, low-latency HD audio and hybrid ANC. Also, within the earbuds are multiple Knowles SiSonicTM MEMS microphones to enable voice call algorithms for enhanced noise canceling performance. This compact, comfortable and high-performance reference design accelerates the time-to-market and alleviates design challenges for TWS manufacturers.

“Consumer expectations for TWS performance are high and now technology is primed to deliver HD audio wirelessly. OEMs across all market segments – from luxury brands to household names to new entrants – are growing more ambitious and competing to deliver feature-rich devices with the best sounding audio,” said Jon Kiachian, Vice President and GM of Knowles Hearing Health Technologies. “Knowles knows the audio business beyond just components. KN2 is designed from over 75 years of audio performance expertise to enable manufacturers to bring wireless HD audio to the masses and deliver the functionality, range and performance customers crave, without the hurdles of product design.”

The KN2 reference design will be available for purchase on Digi-Key and Mouser in Q4 2022. For more information visit www.knowles.com/KN2.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

