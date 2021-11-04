Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Knowles Corporation
  News
  Summary
    KN   US49926D1090

KNOWLES CORPORATION

(KN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 11/04 02:20:09 pm
21.1500 USD   +0.28%
09:13aKnowles to Host Investor Update Call
BU
10/29INSIDER SELL : Knowles
MT
10/28KNOWLES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Knowles to Host Investor Update Call

11/04/2021 | 09:13am EDT
November 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, will host an Investor Update call on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. This webcasted virtual event will run from 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to approximately 11:00 a.m. Central time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time).

Jeffrey Niew, president and CEO of Knowles, along with John Anderson, senior vice president and CFO, will provide a review of the company's growth strategies, end markets, capital allocation framework and mid-term targets. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The event will be webcast and accessible in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.knowles.com. A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible from the corporate website following the event.

Investors can also listen to the Investor Update Call at 9:00 a.m. Central time on November 30, 2021 by calling (888) 330-3292 (United States) or (646) 960-0857 (International). The conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time that day through 11:59 p.m. Central time on December 14, 2021 at (800) 770- 2030 (United States) or (647) 362- 9199 (International). The conference ID is 7928348.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 867 M - -
Net income 2021 90,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 948 M 1 948 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart KNOWLES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Knowles Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOWLES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 21,09 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Niew President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Macleod Chairman
Alexis Bernard Chief Technology Officer
Daniel J. Giesecke Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOWLES CORPORATION14.43%1 948
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.68%42 234
HP INC.27.08%36 016
GOERTEK INC.19.88%23 342
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC50.35%20 808
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY28.95%19 987