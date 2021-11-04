Knowles to Host Investor Update Call

November 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, will host an Investor Update call on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. This webcasted virtual event will run from 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to approximately 11:00 a.m. Central time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time).

Jeffrey Niew, president and CEO of Knowles, along with John Anderson, senior vice president and CFO, will provide a review of the company's growth strategies, end markets, capital allocation framework and mid-term targets. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The event will be webcast and accessible in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.knowles.com. A replay of the webcast will be available and accessible from the corporate website following the event.

Investors can also listen to the Investor Update Call at 9:00 a.m. Central time on November 30, 2021 by calling (888) 330-3292 (United States) or (646) 960-0857 (International). The conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time that day through 11:59 p.m. Central time on December 14, 2021 at (800) 770- 2030 (United States) or (647) 362- 9199 (International). The conference ID is 7928348.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets.

