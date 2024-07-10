Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a leading global supplier of high performance electronics for demanding applications, including ceramic capacitors and radio frequency (“RF”) filters, advanced medtech microphones, balanced armature speakers and MEMS microphones for the consumer electronic market, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2024 financial results.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

Knowles will issue its second quarter 2024 financial results on July 31, 2024, immediately after market close followed by a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results and company outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 8193117

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/652906307

A conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time on July 31 through 11:59 p.m. Central time on August 7 at (800) 770-2030 (Toll-Free Dial-In); (609) 800-9909 (Toll Dial-In). The conference ID is 8193117 followed by # key. A webcast replay will also be accessible via the Knowles website at http://investor.knowles.com for a limited time.

About Knowles

Knowles is market leader and global provider of high performance capacitors and radio frequency ("RF") filtering products, and advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, serving the medtech, defense, consumer electronics, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables us to deliver innovative solutions across multiple applications. Knowles, founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, has approximately 7,100 employees at facilities located in 15 countries around the world. The Company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

