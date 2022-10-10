Advanced search
    KN   US49926D1090

KNOWLES CORPORATION

(KN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:42 2022-10-10 am EDT
12.23 USD   -2.82%
Knowles to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022
BU
10/04Morses Club Chair Resigns to Focus on Role as DWF Group CEO
MT
09/29Knowles Releases New TWS Reference Design with Best-In-Class Music Experience and Advanced Features
BU
Knowles to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022

10/10/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and radio frequency (“RF”) products, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Knowles will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results on October 27, 2022, immediately after market close followed by a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results and company outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022 
Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) 
U.S. Conference Call Number: (844) 200-6205 
International Conference Call Number: (833) 950-0062 
Conference ID: 347758 
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/526418927

A conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time on October 27 through 11:59 p.m. Central time on November 3 at (866) 813-9403 (United States); (226) 828-7578 (International). The conference ID is 720421. A webcast replay will also be accessible via the Knowles website at http://investor.knowles.com for a limited time.

About Knowles

Knowles is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ micro-electro-mechanical systems ("MEMS") microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors, and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The Company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.


