Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. KNT Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1025   KYG5042B1077

KNT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1025)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNT : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

04/20/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KNT HOLDINGS LIMITED 嘉 藝 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1025)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of KNT Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 1 April 2021 (the "CCT Announcement") in relation to the continuing connected transaction for the renewal of sales framework agreement for the sales with Veromia. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the CCT Announcement.

This announcement is to provide supplemental information on the pricing policy under the 2021 Sales Framework Agreement.

PRICE FIXING PRINCIPLE

As disclosed in the CCT Announcement, the price charged by KNT shall be fair and reasonable and shall be based on normal commercial terms and on an arm's length basis, having regards to the quality, quantity and delivery timeline of the bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and special occasion dresses supplied. Under no circumstances shall Veromia expect or receive from KNT conditions that are more favourable than those available to independent third parties for the sale of same/similar bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and special occasion dresses.

  • For identification purpose only

1

The Group generally adopts a cost-plus pricing model which takes into account a range of factors when determining the price of the products. The actual price charged of each transaction will be subject to various factors including the quantity of the order, design specifications, technical requirements, production costs, the production lead time required by Veromia, prices of raw materials and a profit margin determined by the Group.

The sales department will make reference to the selling price or quotation of similar bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and special occasion dresses made to independent third parties, to the extent possible, for the purpose of determining the price range of the bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and special occasion dresses to be sold to Veromia by the Group. The chief operating officer will review the sales, price list and profit margin for products to be sold to Veromia on quarterly basis as well as when there are new bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and special occasion dresses launched for Veromia. If there is no similar product available, the price range for products to be sold to Veromia will be based on a gross profit margin of not more than 25%, after taking into account of the gross profit margin of the Group's overall sales to independent third parties.

As retrieved from the management accounts of the Group, the transaction amount between the Group and Veromia for the year ended 31 March 2021 was approximately HK$2.7 million, which was lowered than the annual cap of HK$6.0 million.

The additional information disclosed herein does not affect any other information contained in the CCT Announcement.

By Order of the Board

KNT Holdings Limited

Chong Sik

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chong Sik, Mr. Chong Pun and Mr. Lam Chi Yuen; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Leung Martin Oh Man, Mr. Lau Koong Yep, Mr. Yuen King Sum and Mr. Lau Kwok Fan.

2

Disclaimer

KNT Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNT HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:40aKNT  : Supplemental announcement in relation to continuing connected transaction
PU
04/02KNT  : Extends Supply Deal with UK's Veromia for Three More Years
MT
04/01KNT  : Continuing connected transaction - renewal of sales framework agreement f..
PU
2020KNT  : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on friday, 21 august 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 169 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2020 -47,0 M -6,06 M -6,06 M
Net Debt 2020 3,84 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 104 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart KNT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
KNT Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sik Chong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nga Chun Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chi Yuen Lam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Oh Man Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Koong Yep Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.63%13
LANCY CO., LTD.51.56%2 537
F&F CO., LTD.84.24%2 136
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD1.99%1 437
ANZHENG FASHION GROUP CO., LTD.-3.35%586
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED0.72%370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ