Knutsford Express Services Limited is a Jamaica-based passenger and courier transportation company. The Company is engaged in offering scheduled services from convenient locations on Jamaica's north and south coasts, including connections to Portland, St. Mary, and Negril. It offers Knutsford Express App to book travel tickets, check routes and schedules, make reservations, purchase tickets, chat in its online chat room and track its points and account. Its segments include Jamaica and USA. It provides travel services between Kingston, Drax Hall in St. Ann, Montego Bay, Falmouth, Spanish Town, May Pen, Mandeville, Negril, Luana, Gutters, Port Antonio, Port Maria, Lucea and Annotto Bay. Its subsidiaries include KE Connect Limited, which provides convenient connections to the island's international airports; KE Connect US LLC, which provides bus / coach charter services, and Knutsford Express Investments Limited, which is engaged in property development and other investments initiatives.