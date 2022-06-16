Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ko Ja (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5215   KYG530791022

KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5215)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Ko Ja Cayman : Announcement for the distribution of the dividends approved by the board of directors on behalf of Suzhou Chia Tsai Electronics Co.,Ltd.a major subsidiary of Ko Ja.

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 17:07:42
Subject 
 Announcement for the distribution of the dividends
approved by the board  of directors on behalf of Suzhou
Chia Tsai Electronics Co.,Ltd.a major subsidiary of Ko Ja.
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/16
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:CNY$94,606,452.35
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ko Ja Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 673 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2021 554 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net cash 2021 1 173 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,02x
Yield 2021 6,38%
Capitalization 3 609 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,3%
Managers and Directors
Chih Feng Lin Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Wen Kai Tang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Ping Lin General Manager-Administration
Wen Hsiung Chan Independent Director
Ching Yuan Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.-28.44%121
HP INC.-8.65%35 559
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.70%35 430
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-13.32%18 282
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-32.52%16 380
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-15.51%11 183