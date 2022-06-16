Ko Ja Cayman : Announcement for the distribution of the dividends approved by the board of directors on behalf of Suzhou Chia Tsai Electronics Co.,Ltd.a major subsidiary of Ko Ja.
Provided by: KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
17:07:42
Subject
Announcement for the distribution of the dividends
approved by the board of directors on behalf of Suzhou
Chia Tsai Electronics Co.,Ltd.a major subsidiary of Ko Ja.
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/16
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:CNY$94,606,452.35
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Ko Ja Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
3 673 M
123 M
123 M
Net income 2021
554 M
18,6 M
18,6 M
Net cash 2021
1 173 M
39,4 M
39,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,02x
Yield 2021
6,38%
Capitalization
3 609 M
121 M
121 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,85x
EV / Sales 2021
1,05x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
59,3%
Technical analysis trends KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
