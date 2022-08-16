Log in
    5215   KYG530791022

KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5215)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
45.05 TWD   -1.53%
KO JA CAYMAN : Announcements of subsidiaries, in line with the local government's power restriction policy
PU
KO JA CAYMAN : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Obtain 20% of the paid-in capital of the same securities
PU
KO JA CAYMAN : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Dispose 20% of the paid-in capital of the same securities
PU
Ko Ja Cayman : Announcements of subsidiaries, in line with the local government's power restriction policy

08/16/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 11:22:25
Subject 
 Announcements of subsidiaries, in line with the
local government's power restriction policy
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17
2.Company name:CHONGQING JIAJUN ELECTRONIC LIMITED
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:The subsidiary, CHONGQING JIAJUN ELECTRONIC
LIMITED received a notice from the CHONGQING Electric Power
Authority today. Due to the extreme high temperature, an orderly
power consumption plan will be launched from now until August 24th,
and production will be suspended for local industrial power users.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)respond with existing inventory to reduce the impact of
power curtailment to meet customer demand for shipments.
(2) Closely observe the follow-up development situation.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ko Ja Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 673 M - -
Net income 2021 554 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,02x
Yield 2021 6,38%
Capitalization 2 898 M 96,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,9%
Managers and Directors
Chih Feng Lin Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Wen Kai Tang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Ping Lin General Manager-Administration
Wen Hsiung Chan Independent Director
Ching Yuan Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.-42.54%98
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-14.01%35 719
HP INC.-8.68%35 549
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-5.77%19 308
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-27.24%17 160
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-21.88%10 831