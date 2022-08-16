Ko Ja Cayman : Announcements of subsidiaries, in line with the local government's power restriction policy
08/16/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Provided by: KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/17
Time of announcement
11:22:25
Subject
Announcements of subsidiaries, in line with the
local government's power restriction policy
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17
2.Company name:CHONGQING JIAJUN ELECTRONIC LIMITED
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:The subsidiary, CHONGQING JIAJUN ELECTRONIC
LIMITED received a notice from the CHONGQING Electric Power
Authority today. Due to the extreme high temperature, an orderly
power consumption plan will be launched from now until August 24th,
and production will be suspended for local industrial power users.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)respond with existing inventory to reduce the impact of
power curtailment to meet customer demand for shipments.
(2) Closely observe the follow-up development situation.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Ko Ja Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:33:05 UTC.