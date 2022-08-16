Ko Ja Cayman : Announcements of subsidiaries, in line with the local government's power restriction policy

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17 2.Company name:CHONGQING JIAJUN ELECTRONIC LIMITED 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:The subsidiary, CHONGQING JIAJUN ELECTRONIC LIMITED received a notice from the CHONGQING Electric Power Authority today. Due to the extreme high temperature, an orderly power consumption plan will be launched from now until August 24th, and production will be suspended for local industrial power users. 6.Countermeasures: (1)respond with existing inventory to reduce the impact of power curtailment to meet customer demand for shipments. (2) Closely observe the follow-up development situation. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None