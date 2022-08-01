Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ko Ja (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5215   KYG530791022

KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5215)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
43.50 TWD   -0.57%
05:24aKO JA CAYMAN : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Obtain 20% of the paid-in capital of the same securities
PU
05:24aKO JA CAYMAN : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Dispose 20% of the paid-in capital of the same securities
PU
07/29KO JA CAYMAN : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Obtain 20% of the paid-in capital of the same securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ko Ja Cayman : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Dispose 20% of the paid-in capital of the same securities

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 17:13:02
Subject 
 Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated
within one year Dispose 20% of the paid-in capital of the
same securities
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:Shanghai Stock Exchange one-day
treasury bond reverse repurchase GC001, code 204001
2.Trading date:2022/08/01~2022/08/01
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Suzhou Apply:2,559 units, average price: 1.80%,
Dongguan Bai Jing:18,190 units, average price: 1.82%,
Suzhou Chia Tsai:3,212 units, average price:1.82%,
Suzhou Chia Chi:8,095 units, average price:1.81%,
Suzhou Goda:29,532 units, average price: 1.81%,
Chongqing Jiajun:33,149 units, average price: 1.82%,
Total amount: 78,370 thousand yuan (about NT$347,884 thousand)
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):Gain of disposal 4 thousand
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:Non-related person
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Suzhou Apply:None,
Dongguan Bai Jing:None,
Suzhou Chia Tsai:None,
Suzhou Chia Chi:None,
Suzhou Goda:None,
Chongqing Jiajun:None,
Pledge: None
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Percentage of total assets:7.25%
Percentage of shareholders equity: 11.02%
Working capital: NT 2,346,237 thousand
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Investment and financial management
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:Not applicable
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Ko Ja Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
05:24aKO JA CAYMAN : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Obtain 2..
PU
05:24aKO JA CAYMAN : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Dispose ..
PU
07/29KO JA CAYMAN : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Obtain 2..
PU
07/29KO JA CAYMAN : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Dispose ..
PU
07/19KO JA CAYMAN : Announcement for the distribution of the dividends approved by the board of..
PU
06/29KO JA CAYMAN : The Company's Chairman Resolved the Ex-dividend Record Date
PU
06/28KO JA CAYMAN : Announcement according to article 22 sec.1 para.1 of Regulations Governing ..
PU
06/28KO JA CAYMAN : Announcement that the Company approved increasing investment in Capital of ..
PU
06/28KO JA CAYMAN : Announcement of equity acquisition on behalf of Jia Jing Investment Co., Lt..
PU
06/28KO JA CAYMAN : Announcement of equity acquisition on behalf of CHONGQING JIAJUN ELECTRONIC..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 673 M - -
Net income 2021 554 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,02x
Yield 2021 6,38%
Capitalization 2 799 M 93,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ko Ja (Cayman) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Feng Lin Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Wen Kai Tang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Ping Lin General Manager-Administration
Wen Hsiung Chan Independent Director
Ching Yuan Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.-44.52%93
HP INC.-11.36%34 505
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.78%33 323
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-9.70%18 502
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-29.21%16 796
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-15.29%11 643