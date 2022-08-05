Log in
    5215   KYG530791022

KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5215)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
40.75 TWD   -4.68%
Ko Ja Cayman : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Dispose 20% of the paid-in capital of the same securities

08/05/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 16:54:24
Subject 
 Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated
within one year Dispose 20% of the paid-in capital of the
same securities
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:Shanghai Stock Exchange one-day
treasury bond reverse repurchase GC001, code 204001
2.Trading date:2022/08/05~2022/08/05
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Suzhou Apply:2,559 units, average price: 1.57%,
Dongguan Bai Jing:18,190 units, average price: 1.57%,
Suzhou Chia Tsai:3,213 units, average price:1.56%,
Suzhou Chia Chi:8,097 units, average price:1.56%,
Suzhou Goda:28,737 units, average price: 1.56%,
Chongqing Jiajun:33,155 units, average price: 1.57%,
Total amount: 77,590 thousand yuan (about NT$345,042 thousand)
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):Gain of disposal 10 thousand
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:Non-related person
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Suzhou Apply:None,
Dongguan Bai Jing:None,
Suzhou Chia Tsai:None,
Suzhou Chia Chi:None,
Suzhou Goda:None,
Chongqing Jiajun:None,
Pledge: None
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Percentage of total assets:7.19%
Percentage of shareholders equity: 10.93%
Working capital: NT 2,346,237 thousand
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Investment and financial management
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:Not applicable
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Ko Ja Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 673 M - -
Net income 2021 554 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,02x
Yield 2021 6,38%
Capitalization 2 622 M 87,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,9%
Managers and Directors
Chih Feng Lin Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Wen Kai Tang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Ping Lin General Manager-Administration
Wen Hsiung Chan Independent Director
Ching Yuan Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.-48.02%87
HP INC.-11.71%34 371
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.31%32 687
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-9.38%18 567
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-28.85%16 882
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-22.99%10 692