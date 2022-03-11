Ko Ja Cayman : Subsidiaries announced that it will be accumulated within one year Obtain 20% of the paid-in capital of the same securities

Statement

1.Name of the securities:Shanghai Stock Exchange one-day treasury bond reverse repurchase GC001, code 204001 2.Trading date:2022/03/11~2022/03/11 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Suzhou Apply:2,200 units, average price: 2.20%, Dongguan Bai Jing:88,000 units, average price: 2.20%, Suzhou Chia Tsai:29,900 units, average price: 2.21%, Suzhou Chia Chi:9,000 units, average price: 2.22%, Suzhou Goda:69,500 units, average price: 2.21%, Chongqing Jiajun:62,400 units, average price: 2.21%, Total amount: 181,800 thousand yuan (about NT$807,010 thousand) 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):Not applicable 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:Non-related person 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): Suzhou Apply:2,200 units, average price: 2.20%, Dongguan Bai Jing:88,000 units, average price: 2.20%, Suzhou Chia Tsai:29,900 units, average price: 2.21%, Suzhou Chia Chi:9,000 units, average price: 2.22%, Suzhou Goda:69,500 units, average price: 2.21%, Chongqing Jiajun:62,400 units, average price: 2.21%, Pledge: None 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: Percentage of total assets:17.81% Percentage of shareholders equity: 25.00% Working capital: NT 2,421,697 thousand 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: Investment and financial management 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:Not applicable 12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:No