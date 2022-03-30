Ko Ja Cayman : The Company will attend the Investor Conference held by TWSE.
03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Provided by: KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/30
Time of announcement
17:31:39
Subject
The Company will attend the Investor Conference held by
TWSE.
Date of events
2022/03/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/31
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Taiwan Stock Exchange Information Center
(1F, Taipei 101 Mall, No.7, Sec.5, Xinyi Rd., Taipei City)
Live stream website：https://webpro.twse.com.tw/
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
Investor Conference held by TWSE to present the company's financial
and business information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Ko Ja Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.