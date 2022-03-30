Ko Ja Cayman : The Company will attend the Investor Conference held by TWSE.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/31 2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Taiwan Stock Exchange Information Center (1F, Taipei 101 Mall, No.7, Sec.5, Xinyi Rd., Taipei City) Live stream website：https://webpro.twse.com.tw/ 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the Investor Conference held by TWSE to present the company's financial and business information. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.