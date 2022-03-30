Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Ko Ja (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5215   KYG530791022

KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5215)
Ko Ja Cayman : The Company will attend the Investor Conference held by TWSE.

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:31:39
Subject 
 The Company will attend the Investor Conference held by
TWSE.
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/31
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Taiwan Stock Exchange Information Center
(1F, Taipei 101 Mall, No.7, Sec.5, Xinyi Rd., Taipei City)
Live stream website：https://webpro.twse.com.tw/
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend the
Investor Conference held by TWSE to present the company's financial
and business information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Ko Ja Cayman Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 719 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2020 749 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net cash 2020 905 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 6,08%
Capitalization 4 085 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,3%
Ko Ja (Cayman) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Chih Feng Lin Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Wen Kai Tang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chung Ping Lin General Manager-Administration
Wen Hsiung Chan Independent Director
Ching Yuan Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KO JA (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.-19.01%142
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-2.03%41 845
HP INC.5.44%41 840
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY11.35%22 830
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-17.11%20 500
GOERTEK INC.-36.91%17 926