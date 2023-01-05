Kobe Bussan : Notice of the 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 3038 January 11, 2023

To Shareholders with Voting Rights

Hirokazu Numata

President and Representative Director

Kobe Bussan Co., Ltd.

125-1 Hirano, Kakogawa-cho,

Kakogawa-shi, Hyogo

Notice of the 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Kobe Bussan Co. Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections, we encourage our shareholders to refrain from attending the meeting on the date of the event to the extent possible and exercise your voting rights in advance via the Internet, etc. or in writing. If you choose not to attend the meeting on the date of the event, please review the hereto attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Japan time.

The General Meeting of Shareholders requires registration for attendance in advance.If you prefer to attend the meeting in person, please read pages 5 and 6 of the Japanese original of this notice and make registration in advance.

Please note that we will not provide souvenirsto attendees of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Particulars

1. Date and Time:10:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023

2. Place: Banquet Hall Ohwada, 1st floor, South Building, Kobe Portopia Hotel 6-10-1 Minatojima Nakamachi, Chuo-ku,Kobe-shi, Hyogo

3. Meeting Agenda

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Results

of Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 37th Fiscal Year (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022)

2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 37th Fiscal Year (from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1 - Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 2 - Election of Six (6) Directors (excluding Directors Who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 3 - Approval for Issuance of Share Acquisition Rights as Stock Options for Directors (excluding Directors Who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors) and Employees of the Company as well as Directors and Employees of its Subsidiaries

