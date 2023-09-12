Supplementary Material for

FY2023 Q3 Financial Results

September 12, 2023

Contents

Consolidated Financial Highlights

2

Gyomu Super Business

4

Outline of Gyomu Super Franchise Agreement

5

Changes in Total Number of Gyomu Super Stores

6

Year-on-year Changes in Product Shipments to Gyomu Super Stores

7

Kobe Bussan's Strengths: "Unique Products with Competitive Advantages"

8

Restaurant & Delicatessen Business

9

Eco Renewable Energy Business

13

Shareholder Returns

15

Consolidated Financial Forecast

16

1

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Cumulative)

Net Sales

350,000

300,000

250,000

338,767

200,000

300,016

259,362

267,374

150,000

220,351

100,000

FY19 Q3

FY20 Q3

FY21 Q3

FY22 Q3

FY23 Q3

SG&A Expenses

25,000

9.4%

10.0%

20,000

6.9%

8.0%

15,000

6.0%

4.2%

4.5%

4.7%

10,000

20,652

17,813

4.0%

13,636

15,830

5,000

11,181

2.0%

0

0.0%

FY19 Q3

FY20 Q3

FY21 Q3

FY22 Q3

FY23 Q3

SG&A expenses

SG&A ratio

Gross Profit

40,000

15.9%

14.1%

16.0%

12.1%

11.8%

11.5%

35,000

12.0%

30,000

8.0%

36,493

35,484

39,109

35,145

32,410

25,000

4.0%

20,000

0.0%

FY19 Q3

FY20 Q3

FY21 Q3

FY22 Q3

FY23 Q3

Gross profit

Gross margin

Operating Profit

25,000

10.0%

7.2%

7.9%

7.3%

20,000

6.9%

8.0%

6.6%

15,000

6.0%

21,228

21,847

23,278

10,000

4.0%

14,493

18,679

5,000

2.0%

0

0.0%

FY19 Q3

FY20 Q3

FY21 Q3

FY22 Q3

FY23 Q3

Operating profit

Operating margin

Note: Fiscal year (FY) represents the one-year period from November 1 to October 31 of the following year.

2

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Cumulative)

Ordinary Profit

25,000

10.0%

8.3%

7.9%

7.1%

20,000

8.0%

6.6%

6.7%

15,000

6.0%

22,205

23,638

22,694

10,000

4.0%

14,606

18,485

5,000

2.0%

0

0.0%

FY19 Q3

FY20 Q3

FY21 Q3

FY22 Q3

FY23 Q3

Ordinary profit

Ordinary margin

Profit Attributable to

20,000

Owners of Parent

8.0%

5.6%

5.3%

15,000

6.0%

4.2%

4.5%

4.6%

10,000

4.0%

11,656

14,883

15,932

15,590

5,000

2.0%

9,292

0

0.0%

FY19 Q3

FY20 Q3

FY21 Q3

FY22 Q3

FY23 Q3

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Net margin

[Financial Overview]

  • Net sales
    Net sales increased by ¥38,750 million (12.9%) year on year with robust new store openings and continued strong product shipments to existing stores.
  • Gross profit
    Gross profit increased by ¥ 3,625 million (10.2%) year on year due to the continued strong net sales despite the impact of the exchange rate fluctuations.
  • SG&A expenses
    SG&A expenses increased by ¥2,193 million (16.1%) year on year due to increases in freight costs for the Gyomu Super Business and personnel and rent expenses resulting from the opening of our directly operated BBQ restaurants.
  • Operating profit
    As a result of the factors above, operating profit increased by ¥1,431million (6.6%) year on year
  • Ordinary profit
    Ordinary profit decreased by ¥944 million (4.0%) year on year due to a valuation loss on forward exchange contracts entered into to hedge the exchange rate fluctuation risk. While the valuation loss varies depending on the exchange rates at quarter-end, we expect the loss to be reduced by the end of FY2023.
  • Profit attributable to owners of parent
    As a result of the factors above, profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥342 million (2.1%) year on year.

3

Gyomu Super Business

Gyomu Super is our core business. Operating results of this business segment reflect wholesale sales to, and royalty fee from, Gyomu Super franchisees earned by Kobe Bussan, a franchisor (franchising headquarters), as well as earnings of Kobe Bussan Group's plants.

  • Gyomu Super stores have expanded nationwide with 1,032 stores as of July 31, 2023.
  • Net sales for FY2023 Q3 exceeded the planned amount due to strong performance of the existing stores.
  • We have also revised prices for some of the imported private label items, given the weakening yen since this spring.

Net Sales (cumulative)

350,000

300,000

250,000

200,000

328,067

150,000

262,749

292,602

239,825

100,000

193,895

50,000

0

FY19 Q3

FY20 Q3

FY21 Q3

FY22 Q3

FY23 Q3

Operating Profit (cumulative)

30,000

10.0%

25,000

8.5%

9.1%

9.0%

8.2%

8.4%

7.8%

20,000

8.0%

15,000

7.0%

10,000

20,316

23,925

6.0%

15,810

24,432

5,000

25,550

5.0%

0

4.0%

FY19 Q3

FY20 Q3

FY21 Q3

FY22 Q3

FY23 Q3

Operating profit

Operating margin

Note: Due to a change in the reportable segment structure in FY2021, the figures for FY2020 are reclassified retrospectively to reflect the change.

4

Accordingly, the figures for these four years are not consistent with that for FY2019.

