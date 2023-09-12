Supplementary Material for
FY2023 Q3 Financial Results
September 12, 2023
◤◤ Consolidated Financial Highlights (Cumulative)
Net Sales
350,000
300,000
250,000
338,767
200,000
300,016
259,362
267,374
150,000
220,351
100,000
FY19 Q3
FY20 Q3
FY21 Q3
FY22 Q3
FY23 Q3
SG&A Expenses
25,000
9.4%
10.0%
20,000
6.9%
8.0%
15,000
6.0%
4.2%
4.5%
4.7%
10,000
20,652
17,813
4.0%
13,636
15,830
5,000
11,181
2.0%
0
0.0%
FY19 Q3
FY20 Q3
FY21 Q3
FY22 Q3
FY23 Q3
SG&A expenses
SG&A ratio
Gross Profit
40,000
15.9%
14.1%
16.0%
12.1%
11.8%
11.5%
35,000
12.0%
30,000
8.0%
36,493
35,484
39,109
35,145
32,410
25,000
4.0%
20,000
0.0%
FY19 Q3
FY20 Q3
FY21 Q3
FY22 Q3
FY23 Q3
Gross profit
Gross margin
Operating Profit
25,000
10.0%
7.2%
7.9%
7.3%
20,000
6.9%
8.0%
6.6%
15,000
6.0%
21,228
21,847
23,278
10,000
4.0%
14,493
18,679
5,000
2.0%
0
0.0%
FY19 Q3
FY20 Q3
FY21 Q3
FY22 Q3
FY23 Q3
Operating profit
Operating margin
Note: Fiscal year (FY) represents the one-year period from November 1 to October 31 of the following year.
2
◤◤ Consolidated Financial Highlights (Cumulative)
Ordinary Profit
25,000
10.0%
8.3%
7.9%
7.1%
20,000
8.0%
6.6%
6.7%
15,000
6.0%
22,205
23,638
22,694
10,000
4.0%
14,606
18,485
5,000
2.0%
0
0.0%
FY19 Q3
FY20 Q3
FY21 Q3
FY22 Q3
FY23 Q3
Ordinary profit
Ordinary margin
Profit Attributable to
20,000
Owners of Parent
8.0%
5.6%
5.3%
15,000
6.0%
4.2%
4.5%
4.6%
10,000
4.0%
11,656
14,883
15,932
15,590
5,000
2.0%
9,292
0
0.0%
FY19 Q3
FY20 Q3
FY21 Q3
FY22 Q3
FY23 Q3
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Net margin
[Financial Overview]
- Net sales
Net sales increased by ¥38,750 million (12.9%) year on year with robust new store openings and continued strong product shipments to existing stores.
- Gross profit
Gross profit increased by ¥ 3,625 million (10.2%) year on year due to the continued strong net sales despite the impact of the exchange rate fluctuations.
- SG&A expenses
SG&A expenses increased by ¥2,193 million (16.1%) year on year due to increases in freight costs for the Gyomu Super Business and personnel and rent expenses resulting from the opening of our directly operated BBQ restaurants.
- Operating profit
As a result of the factors above, operating profit increased by ¥1,431million (6.6%) year on year
- Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit decreased by ¥944 million (4.0%) year on year due to a valuation loss on forward exchange contracts entered into to hedge the exchange rate fluctuation risk. While the valuation loss varies depending on the exchange rates at quarter-end, we expect the loss to be reduced by the end of FY2023.
- Profit attributable to owners of parent
As a result of the factors above, profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥342 million (2.1%) year on year.
3
◤◤ Gyomu Super Business
Gyomu Super is our core business. Operating results of this business segment reflect wholesale sales to, and royalty fee from, Gyomu Super franchisees earned by Kobe Bussan, a franchisor (franchising headquarters), as well as earnings of Kobe Bussan Group's plants.
- Gyomu Super stores have expanded nationwide with 1,032 stores as of July 31, 2023.
- Net sales for FY2023 Q3 exceeded the planned amount due to strong performance of the existing stores.
- We have also revised prices for some of the imported private label items, given the weakening yen since this spring.
Net Sales (cumulative)
350,000
300,000
250,000
200,000
328,067
150,000
262,749
292,602
239,825
100,000
193,895
50,000
0
FY19 Q3
FY20 Q3
FY21 Q3
FY22 Q3
FY23 Q3
Operating Profit (cumulative)
30,000
10.0%
25,000
8.5%
9.1%
9.0%
8.2%
8.4%
7.8%
20,000
8.0%
15,000
7.0%
10,000
20,316
23,925
6.0%
15,810
24,432
5,000
25,550
5.0%
0
4.0%
FY19 Q3
FY20 Q3
FY21 Q3
FY22 Q3
FY23 Q3
Operating profit
Operating margin
Note: Due to a change in the reportable segment structure in FY2021, the figures for FY2020 are reclassified retrospectively to reflect the change.
4
Accordingly, the figures for these four years are not consistent with that for FY2019.
