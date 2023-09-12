KOBE BUSSAN CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture, wholesale and retail of food ingredients for business use, as well as the franchise (FC) business, the restaurant business and the renewable energy business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Gyomu Super segment is engaged in the planning, development and procurement of products as the FC headquarters of Gyomu Super, as well as the production of food ingredients for business use. The Kobe Cook segment is engaged in the operation of directly managed stores and FC stores. The Cook Innoventure segment is engaged in the brand-powered business in sushi, izakaya, yakiniku, fast food and restaurant business categories, as well as the development of new stores and FC stores. The Eco-renewable Energy segment is engaged in the power generation business that uses renewable energy. The Company is also engaged in the facilities rental business, tourism business and galleon business.