- August 8, 2023
Announcement on Revision to Dividend Payout Ratio and Dividend Forecast for Fiscal 2023, Ending March 31, 2024
- August 8, 2023
Announcement on Revisions to Earnings Forecast for Fiscal 2023, Ending March 31, 2024
- August 8, 2023
Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year
- August 8, 2023
Kobe Steel's Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (April 1-June 30, 2023)
