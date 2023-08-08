Home >Investor Relations >IR Library >Financial Results >FISCAL 2023

  • August 8, 2023
    Announcement on Revision to Dividend Payout Ratio and Dividend Forecast for Fiscal 2023, Ending March 31, 2024
  • August 8, 2023
    Announcement on Revisions to Earnings Forecast for Fiscal 2023, Ending March 31, 2024
  • August 8, 2023
    Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year
  • August 8, 2023
    Kobe Steel's Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (April 1-June 30, 2023)

