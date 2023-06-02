Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kobe Steel, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5406   JP3289800009

KOBE STEEL, LTD.

(5406)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:02:01 2023-06-02 am EDT
1131.00 JPY   +0.98%
12:07aKobe Steel : Issuance of Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds
PU
05/30Tentative US Debt Ceiling Deal, Strong Dollar Push Asian Markets Higher
MT
05/30Japan's Nikkei up for 4th day amid chip sector optimism; airlines down on higher oil
RE
Kobe Steel : Issuance of Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds

06/02/2023 | 12:07am EDT
June 2, 2023

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. hereby gives notice that it has decided to issue Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds under the terms as set forth below.

Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds (Five-year bond)

1. Name:Kobe Steel, Ltd. Series 68 Unsecured Bonds
(Limited Inter-Bond Pari Passu Clause)2. Total amount of issue:12 billion yen3. Denomination of bond:100,000,000 yen each4. Interest rate:0.545% per annum of the principal of the bonds5. Issue price:100% of the principal amount of the bonds6. Redemption price:100% of the principal amount of the bonds7. Maturity date:To be redeemed in a lump sum on June 8, 20288. Offering period:June 2, 20239. Closing date:June 8, 202310. Method of issue:Public offering in the domestic market11. Date of payment of interest of the bonds:Semiannually on June 8 and December 812. Status of the bonds:Unsecured by assets or guarantees13. Fiscal agent:MUFG Bank, Ltd.14. Underwriters:・Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
・Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. as the Joint Lead Manager
・Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. as the Joint Lead ManagerUse of the proceeds:To be applied to the redemption of loans

Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds (Ten-year bond)

1. Name:Kobe Steel, Ltd. Series 69 Unsecured Bonds
(Limited Inter-Bond Pari Passu Clause)2. Total amount of issue:8 billion yen3. Denomination of bond:100,000,000 yen each4. Interest rate:1.000% per annum of the principal of the bonds5. Issue price:100% of the principal amount of the bonds6. Redemption price:100% of the principal amount of the bonds7. Maturity date:To be redeemed in a lump sum on June 8, 20338. Offering period:June 2, 20239. Closing date:June 8, 202310. Method of issue:Public offering in the domestic market11. Date of payment of interest of the bonds:Semiannually on June 8 and December 812. Status of the bonds:Unsecured by assets or guarantees13. Fiscal agent:Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation14. Underwriters:・Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
・Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. as the Joint Lead Manager
・Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. as the Joint Lead ManagerUse of the proceeds:To be applied to the redemption of loans

(Note) The information on this web site is presented "as is." Product availability, organization, and other content may differ from the time the information was originally posted. Changes may take place without notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kobelco - Kobe Steel Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 04:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer