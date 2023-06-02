Kobe Steel : Issuance of Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds

1. Name:Kobe Steel, Ltd. Series 68 Unsecured Bonds
(Limited Inter-Bond Pari Passu Clause)2. Total amount of issue:12 billion yen3. Denomination of bond:100,000,000 yen each4. Interest rate:0.545% per annum of the principal of the bonds5. Issue price:100% of the principal amount of the bonds6. Redemption price:100% of the principal amount of the bonds7. Maturity date:To be redeemed in a lump sum on June 8, 20288. Offering period:June 2, 20239. Closing date:June 8, 202310. Method of issue:Public offering in the domestic market11. Date of payment of interest of the bonds:Semiannually on June 8 and December 812. Status of the bonds:Unsecured by assets or guarantees13. Fiscal agent:MUFG Bank, Ltd.14. Underwriters:・Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
・Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. as the Joint Lead Manager
・Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. as the Joint Lead ManagerUse of the proceeds:To be applied to the redemption of loans
Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds (Ten-year bond)
1. Name:Kobe Steel, Ltd. Series 69 Unsecured Bonds
(Limited Inter-Bond Pari Passu Clause)2. Total amount of issue:8 billion yen3. Denomination of bond:100,000,000 yen each4. Interest rate:1.000% per annum of the principal of the bonds5. Issue price:100% of the principal amount of the bonds6. Redemption price:100% of the principal amount of the bonds7. Maturity date:To be redeemed in a lump sum on June 8, 20338. Offering period:June 2, 20239. Closing date:June 8, 202310. Method of issue:Public offering in the domestic market11. Date of payment of interest of the bonds:Semiannually on June 8 and December 812. Status of the bonds:Unsecured by assets or guarantees13. Fiscal agent:Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation14. Underwriters:・Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
・Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. as the Joint Lead ManagerUse of the proceeds:To be applied to the redemption of loans
