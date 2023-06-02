Kobe Steel : Issuance of Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds

Kobe Steel, Ltd. hereby gives notice that it has decided to issue Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds under the terms as set forth below.

Domestic Unsecured Straight Bonds (Five-year bond)

1. Name:Kobe Steel, Ltd. Series 68 Unsecured Bonds(Limited Inter-Bond Pari Passu Clause)2. Total amount of issue:12 billion yen3. Denomination of bond:100,000,000 yen each4. Interest rate:0.545% per annum of the principal of the bonds5. Issue price:100% of the principal amount of the bonds6. Redemption price:100% of the principal amount of the bonds7. Maturity date:To be redeemed in a lump sum on June 8, 20288. Offering period:June 2, 20239. Closing date:June 8, 202310. Method of issue:Public offering in the domestic market11. Date of payment of interest of the bonds:Semiannually on June 8 and December 812. Status of the bonds:Unsecured by assets or guarantees13. Fiscal agent:MUFG Bank, Ltd.14. Underwriters:・Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.・Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. as the Joint Lead Manager・Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. as the Joint Lead ManagerUse of the proceeds:To be applied to the redemption of loans