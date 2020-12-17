Log in
Kobe Steel : Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to conduct long-term operational tests of a binary cycle power generation system installed on an actual ship

12/17/2020
Kobe Steel, Ltd. announces that it will conduct joint research with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. on a binary cycle power generation system*1) currently under development. The binary cycle power generation system has been installed on a bulk carrier (215,000 metric tons, built by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in October 2020) owned by Shunzan Kaiun Co., Ltd.

The two companies will conduct joint research on the ship over the next three years to verify the durability and performance of the equipment under real operating conditions.

The binary cycle power generation system, installed on a capesize*2) carrier for the first time, can produce electricity up to 100 kW from the waste heat generated in the cooling process of the scavenging air from a turbocharger of the main engine of a ship. Usually, a large part of the generated heat is discarded. By effectively utilizing the waste heat to generate electricity that serves as auxiliary power for the ship, the system contributes to reducing CO2 emissions and fuel for the generator engines.

The shipping industry is urgently pursuing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and 70 percent by 2050 compared with 2008 under a strategy adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO)*3).

In 2011, Kobe Steel developed a binary cycle power generation system called Microbinary and began marketing for use on land. Kobe Steel has delivered this equipment to many customers that utilize heat sources such as factory waste heat and terrestrial heat. Based on its knowledge and experience, Kobe Steel began developing a binary cycle power generation system for ships in 2014 focusing on the waste heat from ships. In 2016, Kobe Steel completed sea trials*4) of a prototype and is working to commercialize the system in the future.

The binary cycle power generation system has received basic approval from Japan's ship classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (also known as ClassNK), UK's Lloyd's Register of Shipping, Norway's DNV GL, and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Recognizing CO2 reduction as one of the top management priorities, the Kobe Steel Group (also known as the KOBELCO Group) aims to expand its binary technology globally while contributing to reducing the environmental burden of the shipping industry.

Disclaimer

Kobelco - Kobe Steel Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 05:04:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 1 660 B 16 060 M 16 060 M
Net income 2021 -22 312 M -216 M -216 M
Net Debt 2021 770 B 7 451 M 7 451 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 203 B 1 964 M 1 969 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 40 831
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kobe Steel, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 478,75 JPY
Last Close Price 561,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -1,96%
Spread / Average Target -14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshinori Onoe Director
Takao Ohama Director
Shohei Manabe Director
Takao Kitabata Independent Outside Director
Mitsugu Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOBE STEEL, LTD.-4.75%1 885
ARCELORMITTAL20.74%23 977
POSCO14.80%19 296
NUCOR0.52%17 080
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-19.07%11 542
TATA STEEL LIMITED36.30%9 921
