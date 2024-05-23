171st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

(Please note that these documents are English translations of the original Japanese versions, prepared only for the convenience of non-Japanese speaking shareholders. In the case of any discrepancy between these translations and the Japanese originals, the Japanese originals shall prevail.)

171st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

1. Date and Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 19, 2024 (Japan time)2. Venue: Kobe International Exhibition Hall No. 2 (1st floor)
11-1, Minatojima-nakamachi 6-chome, Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo

