    5406   JP3289800009

KOBE STEEL, LTD.

(5406)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll News

Kobe Steel : aims to cut CO2 emissions by 30-40% by 2030

05/11/2021 | 09:04am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's third-biggest steelmaker, Kobe Steel Ltd, aims to cut its CO2 emissions from its production process by 30%-40% by 2030 from 2013 levels in concert with a global push toward decarbonisation, it said on Tuesday.

The 2030 target does not include its power generation operation, but the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 including the power generation business.

Cutting carbon emissions from steelmaking is a key part of efforts to fight climate change worldwide and its peers such as Nippon Steel Corp and JFE Holdings Inc are also working on decarbonisation.

Kobe Steel plans to cut CO2 emissions from blast furnaces by using a new method combining its operation technology and the direct reduction iron (DRI) technology of its U.S. unit, Midrex Technologies Inc.

It also aims to develop a hydrogen reduction ironmaking method and consider using electric furnaces. It plans to use cleaner fuels such as ammonia at its coal-fired power plants.

Under a new three-year business plan unveiled on Tuesday, Kobe Steel aims to boost a recurring profit at its steel segment to more than 23 billion yen ($212 million) in the year to March 2024, against a 20.8 billion yen loss in the year just ended.

"With domestic demand expected to decline over the long term, we want to build a structure that can secure stable profits from crude steel production of 6.3 million tonnes, or maintain profitability from 6 million tonnes output," Kobe Steel President Mitsugu Yamaguchi told a news conference.

The company also aims to nearly double its annual profit from its power generation business in three years to around 40 billion yen by launching two thermal power stations in Kobe, western Japan.

($1 = 108.6100 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 714 B 15 777 M 15 777 M
Net income 2021 3 280 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net Debt 2021 758 B 6 981 M 6 981 M
P/E ratio 2021 101x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 331 B 3 042 M 3 045 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 40 831
Free-Float 89,2%
Technical analysis trends KOBE STEEL, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 747,86 JPY
Last Close Price 912,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 7,46%
Spread / Average Target -18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kunio Uchiyamada Head-Company-Wide Compliance
Takao Kitabata Independent Outside Director
Takashi Okimoto Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Bamba Independent Outside Director
Yoshiiku Miyata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOBE STEEL, LTD.58.80%3 042
ARCELORMITTAL46.37%35 410
NUCOR CORPORATION90.45%30 313
POSCO46.32%27 673
TATA STEEL LIMITED83.72%19 859
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION63.18%19 314