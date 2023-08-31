Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) and the largest airlines have settled the terms and conditions for a new four-year agreement on charges.



Charges agreements form the foundation of the airport’s finances and its ability to invest in the future, develop the airport, deliver on the green transition, and maintain the position as the key international transport hub of Denmark and Northern Europe.

Airport charges have decreased 9% since 2017. Now, with the coming agreement covering the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2027, the charges for using the airport’s runways, terminals and services will initially in-crease by 28% - corresponding to a rise on average from DKK 170 to DKK 217 per passenger.

With the agreement, Copenhagen Airport will remain competitive in terms of prices, while also maintaining quality and high efficiency.

A four-year agreement means, that the airport and the airlines will have predictability on the business for the coming years as well as a common platform for the cooperation on e.g., investments, route development and operational efficiency.

The key elements agreed will now be formalised and presented to the airlines that are not part of the agreement and subsequently presented to the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority for approval. When approved by the Authority, the charges agreement will be effective from 1 January 2024 until 31 December 2027. As the agreement will not enter into force until 2024, it will not affect Copenhagen Airport’s guidance for the current financial year.

