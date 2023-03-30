Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Københavns Lufthavne A/S
  News
  Summary
    KBHL   DK0010201102

KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S

(KBHL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05:42:52 2023-03-30 am EDT
6500.00 DKK   +1.25%
Summary 
Summary

Course of Copenhagen Airports A/S' Annual General Meeting 2023

03/30/2023 | 10:29am EDT
On Thursday, 30 March 2023 at 3 pm (CEST), the annual general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:

1.        The report of the board of directors on the company's activities during the past year.

2.        Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report.

3.        Resolution to discharge the board of directors and the executive board from liability.

4.        Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report.

5.        Election of members of the board of directors, including the chairman and the deputy chairmen.

6.        Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report.

7.        Approval of remuneration to the board of directors for the current year.

8.        Appointment of auditor.

9.        Proposal from the board of directors to amend article 11.2 of the company's articles of association.

10.        Proposals from shareholders.

11.        Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.

12.        Any other business.


Re item 1

The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors.

Re item 2

The general meeting adopted the 2022 annual report.

Re item 3

The general meeting discharged the board of directors and the executive board from liability.

Re item 4

The general meeting approved the proposal not to distribute dividends for 2022 and to carry forward the result of the year as recorded in the adopted annual report to the following financial year.

Re item 5

Lars Nørby Johansen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors, and David Mark Stanton and Niels Konstantin Jensen were re-elected and elected, respectively, as deputy chairmen of the board of directors.

Janis Carol Kong, Charles Thomazi and Lars Sandahl Sørensen were re-elected as members of the board of directors.

The board of directors also consists of the employee representatives Betina Hvolbøl Thomsen, Brian Bjørnø, and Michael Eriksen, who had been elected for the period until 2027.

Re item 6

The general meeting approved the company's remuneration report by advisory vote.

Re item 7

The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year.

Re item 8

The general meeting re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor.

Re item 9

The general meeting approved the proposed amendment of article 11.2 of the company's articles of association as outlined in the notice convening the general meeting.

Re item 10

No proposals from shareholders had been submitted.

Re item 11

The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.


COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup


Telephone: +45 32313231

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 532 M 514 M 514 M
Net income 2022 191 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net Debt 2022 9 817 M 1 428 M 1 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 245x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50 385 M 7 328 M 7 328 M
EV / Sales 2021 32,0x
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 1,40%
Chart KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
Duration : Period :
Københavns Lufthavne A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Woldbye Chief Executive Officer
Rasmus Hagstad Lund CFO, SVP, Head-Finance & Business Support
Lars Nørby Johansen Chairman
Christian Poulsen Chief Operating & Information Officer, SVP
Janis Carol Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S7.00%7 328
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-4.33%29 980
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED0.67%5 193
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-0.61%4 561
FRAPORT AG14.82%4 373
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.61%4 315
