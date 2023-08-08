Copenhagen Airports A/S is a Denmark-based company that owns and operates two Danish airports, Kastrup (Copenhagen) and Roskilde. The Company is engaged in the allocation of infrastructure, buildings and service facilities for various activities carried out at the airport. It is structured into two segments; Aeronautical business, providing operations, functions and facilities at the airport for the airlines to be able to operate their flights; and Non-aeronautical business, responsible for the facilities and services provided at the airport to passengers, including parking facilities, shopping centers and restaurants. It operates through its subsidiaries: Copenhagen Airport Hotels A/S and Copenhagen Airports International A/S.

Sector Airport Services