Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Københavns Lufthavne A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBHL   DK0010201102

KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S

(KBHL)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03/22 04:01:04 am
5960 DKK   +1.02%
04:21aKØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S : Download draft for amended Remuneration Policy
PU
04:12aNotice of annual general meeting 2022
GL
04:12aNotice of annual general meeting 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Københavns Lufthavne A/S : Download draft for amended Remuneration Policy

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REMUNERATION POLICY FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

CVR NO. 14707204

DRAFT

REMUNERATION POLICY FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S (CVR NO.: 14707204)

Introduction

This policy describes the overall principles approved by the Annual General Meeting on 7 April 2022, that will be used to set up and manage the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management (directors registered at the Danish Business Authority).

The policy is updated when deemed necessary, but with the ambition of only seeking re-approval from the Annual General Meeting every fourth year. The policy complies with the requirements set out in the Danish Business Act §139a and is inspired by the recommendations in the Danish Corporate Governance Code of 2 December 2020. The policy is published on the CPH company website.

The overall remuneration principles are:

  • Competitive remuneration packages are offered to attract, retain and reward key skills to achieve CPH's strategic ambitions aligned with the sustainability and long-term in- terest of the company. Determining the total remuneration level and structure may in- clude comparison to both Danish and European Large Cap companies and reflecting the special nature and market situation of the business.
  • Pay is linked to performance, as the Board of Directors believes that the best results are achieved when a relatively high proportion of the Executive Management's total re- muneration is fully contingent on achievement of stretched short and long term objec- tives which support the achievement, directly or indirectly, of the strategic priorities un- pinning the business strategy and/or company purpose - and thereby is aligned with the long term interest of the company.
  • The remuneration framework is designed to promote the long-term sustainability of the company by not promoting to excessive risk taking. This is achieved through a bal- anced mix of fixed and variable remuneration, and a balanced approach to perfor- mance objectives.
  • The remuneration framework is reviewed regularly to ensure that it continues to reward the Board of Directors and the Executive Management while protecting shareholders' interest.

2

Remuneration components

Board of Directors

To attract qualified and competent members, the board members will receive remuneration which is comparable with that paid by other Large Cap companies. All fees related to working in or for the Board of Directors are determined by the Annual General Meeting.

The general principles for remuneration to the members of CPH's Board of Directors are the following:

Remuneration

Purpose and operation

Performance measures and their

component

link to the company strategy,

long term interest and sustaina-

bility as well as evaluation

method

Base Salary

The remuneration of the board members

No performance measures

and other

consists of a fixed fee. Special roles e.g.

fixed supple-

Chairman or Deputy Chairman as well as

ments (fixed

sub-committee chairman- or memberships

remuneration)

may be remunerated with an additional

overall or per responsibility fee or per meet-

ing fee.

Individual members of the Board of Direc-

tors may request not to receive remunera-

tion or to receive a lower level of remunera-

tion than following the above principles.

Pension and

Fees to the Board of Directors are not pen-

No performance measures

other benefits

sionable.

(fixed remu-

neration)

Annual bonus

No member of the Board of Directors is eli-

Not applicable

and long term

gible for variable pay

incentives

(variable re-

muneration)

Stay on ar-

No member of the Board of Directors is eli-

Not applicable

rangements

gible for any type of sign on or stay on ar-

(variable re-

rangements

muneration)

Other remu-

All members of the Board of Directs are eli-

No performance measures

neration ele-

gible for travel, accommodation and other

ments

reasonable expenses in connection with

board work.

3

Executive Management

The general principles for remuneration to the members of CPH's Executive Management are the following:

Remuneration

Purpose and operation

Performance measures and

component

their link to the company

strategy, long term interest

and sustainability as well as

evaluation method

Base Salary

The purpose of the component is to provide a

No performance measures

and other

base level of earnings to attract and retain key

fixed supple-

executive skills, and furthermore to ensure a

May include role and incum-

ments (fixed

foundation that balances performance-based

bent typical allowances.

remuneration)

remuneration and help ensure that the remu-

neration package does not motivate to exces-

sive risk taking and thereby supports the long

term sustainability of the company.

The base salary is reviewed annually by the

Board of Directors. The base salary accounts

for approximately 40 % of the total remunera-

tion in an "on target" scenario for variable re-

muneration.

Pension and

The purpose of the component is to provide

No performance measures

other benefits

benefits in line with market practice or other-

(fixed remu-

wise reasonable for the specific position.

neration)

Executive Management has a defined contribu-

tion pension scheme, with a company paid

pension contribution. Members of the Execu-

tive Management may have a number of work

and/or health-related benefits at their disposal,

including but not limited to a company car, free

telecommunication and other benefits related

to the position. For some benefits a cash allow-

ance in lieu of receiving the specific benefit

may be applicable at the discretion of the

Board of Directors.

The scope and level of the individual benefits

are negotiated with the individual member of

the Executive Management and is assessed

against the composition of the total remunera-

tion package.

The value of pension and benefits is approxi-

mately 25-30 % of base salary.

4

Short Term The purpose of the component is to reward the

Incentives delivery of short-term targets that directly or in-

(variable re- directly supports the CPH strategy or purpose.muneration)

The objectives are set based on a number of parameters reflecting CPH's role and responsibilityin society and/or combined with the efforts to drive a successful business enabling long term value creation for the shareholders. Objectives are enablers of CPH's strategy and/or purpose. Objectives are typically set fora 12 months period.

Objectives may either reflect company performance or individual performance.

If no individual targets are met, the member of the Executive Management will not be entitledto any bonus, including bonus based on company results.

Partial delivery on individual targets results in a partial bonus payout on the individual part of bonus.

Objectives and targets are determined annually and specified to the individual member of the Executive Board by the Board of Directors.

The on-target value of short-term incentives must not exceed 50 % of annual base salary. The maximum achievement rate is 150 % of "on target" performance.

There are no mandatory deferrals attached to the annual bonus.

The company has the option to reclaim, in whole or in part, variable remuneration if the remuneration granted, earned or paid was based on information, which subsequently proves to be incorrect, or if the recipient actedin bad faith in respect of other matters, which implied payment of a too large variable remu- neration.

The Board of Director may buy out any and all

Short-Term Incentive Plans and compensate

Typical but not exhaustive list of performance measures:

Company objectives reflectingelements such as financial re- sults, customer satisfaction, safety and compliance performance and environmental/cli- mate impact.

Balanced, broad-based and "triple bottom-line"-inspiredapproachto company performance is aligned with the corporate strategy and believed tosupport the long-term interest and sustainability of the com- pany.

Typically evaluated against ambitions in the operational plan or other Board approved targets. A minor degree of discretion may be applied in assessing performance.

Individual objectives reflecting strategic, stakeholder managementand/or leadership ele- ments.

Individual objectives are determinedby the Board of Directors to ensure the objectives are aligned with the corporatestrategy and generally to support the long-term interest andsustainability of the company.

Assessed by the Board of Directors and will typically include a level of discretion.

5

Disclaimer

Københavns Lufhavnes A/S published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
04:21aKØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S : Download draft for amended Remuneration Policy
PU
04:12aNotice of annual general meeting 2022
GL
04:12aNotice of annual general meeting 2022
GL
03/07Group Annual Report 2021
GL
03/07Group Annual Report 2021
GL
03/07Københavns Lufthavne A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/04KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S : Group Annual Report 2021
PU
02/22KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S : Download vederlagsrapport
PU
02/10QUIET JANUARY AT CPH : Busy winter break awaits – remember to wear a face mask
PU
02/04Partnership behind 'Green Fuels for Denmark' accelerates project and investigates produ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 761 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2021 -517 M -75,6 M -75,6 M
Net Debt 2021 10 397 M 1 520 M 1 520 M
P/E ratio 2021 -88,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46 304 M 6 768 M 6 768 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,9x
EV / Sales 2021 32,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 617
Free-Float 1,40%
Chart KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
Duration : Period :
Københavns Lufthavne A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Woldbye Chief Executive Officer
Rasmus Hagstad Lund CFO, SVP, Head-Finance & Business Support
Lars Nørby Johansen Chairman
Christian Poulsen Chief Operating & Information Officer, SVP
Janis Carol Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S0.68%6 768
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.87%26 999
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED0.46%17 058
FRAPORT AG-19.11%4 816
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.2.49%4 630
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.2.19%3 848