Københavns Lufthavne A/S : Download draft for amended Remuneration Policy

Short Term The purpose of the component is to reward the

Incentives delivery of short-term targets that directly or in-

(variable re- directly supports the CPH strategy or purpose.muneration)

The objectives are set based on a number of parameters reflecting CPH's role and responsibilityin society and/or combined with the efforts to drive a successful business enabling long term value creation for the shareholders. Objectives are enablers of CPH's strategy and/or purpose. Objectives are typically set fora 12 months period.

Objectives may either reflect company performance or individual performance.

If no individual targets are met, the member of the Executive Management will not be entitledto any bonus, including bonus based on company results.

Partial delivery on individual targets results in a partial bonus payout on the individual part of bonus.

Objectives and targets are determined annually and specified to the individual member of the Executive Board by the Board of Directors.

The on-target value of short-term incentives must not exceed 50 % of annual base salary. The maximum achievement rate is 150 % of "on target" performance.

There are no mandatory deferrals attached to the annual bonus.

The company has the option to reclaim, in whole or in part, variable remuneration if the remuneration granted, earned or paid was based on information, which subsequently proves to be incorrect, or if the recipient actedin bad faith in respect of other matters, which implied payment of a too large variable remu- neration.

The Board of Director may buy out any and all

Short-Term Incentive Plans and compensate