Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Københavns Lufthavne A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBHL   DK0010201102

KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S

(KBHL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  08:58:01 2023-04-14 am EDT
6300.00 DKK   -0.32%
04:17aKøbenhavns Lufthavne A/s : Spring is in the air and traffic is growing at Copenhagen Airport
PU
04/12Københavns Lufthavne A/s : The minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2023 here
PU
03/30Course of Copenhagen Airports A/S' Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Københavns Lufthavne A/S : Spring is in the air and traffic is growing at Copenhagen Airport

04/15/2023 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
15.04.2023 Spring is in the air and traffic is growing at Copenhagen Airport

With a traffic flow of almost two million passengers, this was the busiest March at Copenhagen Airport for three years. The number of passengers increased by 40 per cent compared to the same month last year. The airlines have now begun their summer schedules, and it promises to be a busy summer with many travellers passing through Denmark's largest airport.

Copenhagen Airport welcomed 1,981,682 passengers during the first spring month of the year. For many travellers, the first day of their Easter holidays coincided with CPH's busiest day of the month: 31 March when 81,866 passengers passed through the airport terminals en route to destinations around the world.

"Spring means holiday for many of our travellers. The many statutory holidays of the season make this an ideal time for a short trip abroad, and it's clear that the appetite for travel is alive and well, whether it be to sunny southern climes or a scintillating city. It seems that traffic continues to climb, and we're very pleased about welcoming 563,000 more passengers this March than last year," says Peter Krogsgaard, Chief Commercial Officer of Copenhagen Airports A/S.

London is once again the top destination out of Copenhagen Airport, but Istanbul, Málaga and Milan are all back among the top ten destinations of the month.

Impressive summer schedules out of Copenhagen
The airlines opened their summer schedules at the end of March, offering 162 direct routes from Copenhagen to destinations around the world. Several airlines have introduced new, exciting summer routes and stepped up the number of departures from CPH.

"We can tell from the airlines' summer schedules that it'll be a busy summer at Copenhagen Airport. Demand is growing, and Mediterranean destinations tend to attract a lot of passengers over the summer. Obviously, the airlines are well aware of that, and they're ready to open new routes and to add more departures - and at the airport, we're ready to welcome the extra passengers," says Krogsgaard.

This year's summer schedules include no less than 26 new routes out of Copenhagen. SAS and Norwegian, the two largest carriers at Copenhagen Airport, will open 17 routes between them over the summer, and both will also be adding new departures on existing routes, especially to accommodate passengers with their eyes on southern European destinations.

More seats to Mediterranean destinations
The many new routes and increased number of departures will bring airline capacity close to pre-pandemic levels. Overall during the summer, there will be almost 11 million seats on flights in and out of Copenhagen, which equals 90 per cent of the seat capacity in the summer of 2019.

With an increase to 383,000 over the summer, Turkey accounts for the largest increase in seat numbers. That is 17 per cent more than the 2019 figure. For Mediterranean destinations like France and Spain, seat capacity will climb by nine and five per cent respectively.
With 789,000 seats in the summer schedules, Spain is the most popular destination in southern

Europe, ahead of France (630,000) and Italy (613,000). Nevertheless, Norway and the UK are the most popular destination countries out of Copenhagen Airport at some 1 million seats each during the summer period.

Download Excel

Attachments

Disclaimer

Copenhagen Airports A/S published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2023 08:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
04:17aKøbenhavns Lufthavne A/s : Spring is in the air and traffic is growing at Copenhagen Airpo..
PU
04/12Københavns Lufthavne A/s : The minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2023 here
PU
03/30Course of Copenhagen Airports A/S' Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
03/30Course of Copenhagen Airports A/S' Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
03/30Københavns Lufthavne A/S Announces Executive Appointments
CI
03/28Københavns Lufthavne A/s : Read the Director's Report here
PU
03/08Københavns Lufthavne A/s : Notice
PU
03/08Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Copenhagen Airports A/S
GL
03/08Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Copenhagen Airports A/S
GL
03/08Københavns Lufthavne A/s : Koncernårsrapport 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 532 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2022 191 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2022 9 817 M 1 448 M 1 448 M
P/E ratio 2022 245x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49 443 M 7 292 M 7 292 M
EV / Sales 2021 32,0x
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 1,40%
Chart KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
Duration : Period :
Københavns Lufthavne A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Woldbye Chief Executive Officer
Rasmus Hagstad Lund CFO, SVP, Head-Finance & Business Support
Lars Nørby Johansen Chairman
Christian Poulsen Chief Operating & Information Officer, SVP
Janis Carol Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S5.00%7 292
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-3.33%30 137
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED5.00%5 430
FRAPORT AG20.08%4 640
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-0.92%4 507
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.35.48%4 343
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer