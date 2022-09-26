Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Københavns Lufthavne A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBHL   DK0010201102

KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S

(KBHL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  08:20 2022-09-26 am EDT
6260.00 DKK   -1.57%
09:29aOutlook September 2022
GL
09/12KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S : Seven million travellers passed through Copenhagen Airport this summer
PU
08/11CPH TRAFFIC DATA : Very busy July despite SAS pilot strike
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Outlook September 2022

09/26/2022 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following two extremely challenging years, CPH has seen a steady increase in traffic volumes during 2022. In total, 14 million passengers had travelled through the Airport as per end of August 2022. Our updated passenger forecast for the full year 2022 is expected to be approximately 22 million passengers.

Passenger numbers, however, is dependent on the development in current macroeconomic and geopolitical factors such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, the high inflation rates worldwide, and the hike in energy prices. All factors that may affect the appetite for travelling negatively. Additionally, continued waves of new COVID-19 variants in the fall / early winter may result in reimposed travel restrictions, which may also adversely affect passenger numbers.

The cost base for the remainder of the year is largely fixed and predictable, however factors such as the inflation and the high volatility in energy prices may have a significant effect on our estimate for the profit before tax for 2022. Revenue is mostly passenger driven, and actual numbers may therefore be affected by the above factors.  

Based on the current assumptions for passenger levels and external costs, we forecast the profit before tax for 2022 to be within the range of DKK 125-225 million.

CAPEX spend for the full year is forecasted to be in the range of DKK 950-1000 million.

P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
2770 Kastrup, Denmark

Contact:
Rasmus Lund
CFO

Tel.: +45 3231 3231
E-mail: cphweb@cph.dk
www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04


All news about KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
09:29aOutlook September 2022
GL
09/12KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S : Seven million travellers passed through Copenhagen Airport this..
PU
08/11CPH TRAFFIC DATA : Very busy July despite SAS pilot strike
PU
08/09Interim report of Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) for the period 1 January – 30 Jun..
GL
08/09Interim report of Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) for the period 1 January – 30 Jun..
GL
08/09Københavns Lufthavne A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
07/12CPH TRAFFIC REPORT : June the busiest month since Corona - July affected by SAS strike
PU
06/28Explainer-Why the survival of Scandinavian airline SAS hinges on Denmark
RE
06/13CPH TRAFFIC REPORT : Eight out of ten travellers are back
PU
06/10Denmark willing to help SAS if private investors get on board
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 761 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2021 -527 M -68,9 M -68,9 M
Net Debt 2021 10 397 M 1 360 M 1 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 -87,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49 914 M 6 528 M 6 528 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,9x
EV / Sales 2021 32,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 990
Free-Float 1,40%
Chart KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
Duration : Period :
Københavns Lufthavne A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Woldbye Chief Executive Officer
Rasmus Hagstad Lund CFO, SVP, Head-Finance & Business Support
Lars Nørby Johansen Chairman
Christian Poulsen Chief Operating & Information Officer, SVP
Janis Carol Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S8.53%6 528
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND20.90%28 047
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.14.26%4 576
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.23.96%3 870
FRAPORT AG-33.74%3 522
GMR AIRPORTS INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED340.71%2 768