  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Københavns Lufthavne A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBHL   DK0010201102

KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S

(KBHL)
05:09:02 2023-06-08 am EDT
5990.00 DKK   -0.17%
05:44aSAS to seek compensation for Copenhagen air traffic disruptions
RE
05/23Interim report of Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH) for the period 1 January – 31 March 2023
GL
05/23Københavns Lufthavne A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SAS to seek compensation for Copenhagen air traffic disruptions

06/08/2023 | 05:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flights are seen listed at Copenhagen Airport Kastrup in Copenhagen

OSLO (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Thursday it would demand compensation for disruptions caused by a shortage of air traffic controllers at Copenhagen Airport, the carrier's biggest hub.

"Over the past couple of months, air traffic control capacity issues in Copenhagen have caused considerable problems for airlines, airports and, not the least, our passengers," SAS CEO Anko van der Werff said in a statement.

"We will seek compensation for the irregularity costs caused by the situation," he said without elaborating.

Naviair, the company controlling air traffic in Danish airspace, shed 46 air traffic controllers in voluntary layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving remaining staff to take additional paid shifts as travel later recovered.

But Naviair controllers in late April began turning down the extra work in a conflict over work hours, leading to delays and cancellations.

Norwegian Air, a rival to SAS, last month also voiced concerns over the situation in Copenhagen, adding that this could disrupt busy summer traffic.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)


© Reuters 2023
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer