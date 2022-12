By end November, CPH has had 20.4 million passengers through the airport. CPH’s estimate for the full year passenger number remains at 22 million as communicated in the company announcement dated 26 September 2022.



CPH upgrades its full year expectations to profit before tax to around DKK 250 million, previously range of DKK 125-225 million, based on current macroeconomic environment.

Expectations for CAPEX spend for the full year remains around DKK 950 million.