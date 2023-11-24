Kobo Resources Inc. is a Canada-based junior exploration and mining development company. The Company is focused on acquiring mineral gold property assets located in West Africa and more particularly in Cote dâIvoire. The Company holds two key Research Permits (Kossou and Bongouanou) totaling approximately 449 square kilometers and has three additional Research Permit applications totaling about 1,068 square kilometers, all hosting Birimian host rocks in central Cote dâIvoire. The Company primarily focuses on the exploration and development of the Kossou Project (permit PR0852), which covers approximately 147.365 square kilometers. The Kossou Project is located in the Yamoussoukro and Bouafle regions of central Cote dâIvoire. The Bongouanou Research Permit is located within the Birimian Dimbokro-Abengourou Belt, Boaule-Mossi domain. It is in the administrative departments of Arrah, Bongouanou and Daoukro and covers approximately 301.75 square kilometers of Birimian host rocks.

Sector Gold